Youth baseball summer camps will be back at Kennesaw's Adams Park for the first time in 10 years.
Boys and girls ages 7 to 12 can sign up for Fowlkes Summer Baseball Camp through the Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation. Children are encouraged to learn the game of baseball, get good exercise and have fun.
The camps run from June to late July and are four to five days in length. There are multiple sign-up opportunities, with price ranges from $175 per week for half-days (9 a.m.-noon) and $275 for full days (9 a.m.-4 p.m.).
The camp is run by Jerry Fowlkes, who has been coaching high school and youth ball baseball in Cobb County for the past 10 years, including on the high school level at Campbell and Osborne.
Fowlkes said he wants to share the game he loves with a new generation, giving the campers an enjoyable experience.
“I want to teach them the fundamentals and make these camps fun,” he said. “I go all out to make sure the kids have fun. I want them to leave, and want to come back.”
Fowlkes said he does not just want to teach the fundamentals, but some historical knowledge as well. Along with a Fowlkes Baseball T-shirt, campers will receive a copy of Shannon Caudill’s book, "Baseball in Kennesaw." The book highlights the story of baseball in Kennesaw, giving readers insight of how the game has evolved in the town.
“I love the historical context and value it brings to the game,” Fowlkes said, “There is a bunch of interesting stuff in there.”
Kids of all experience levels are welcome to join. Fowlkes also provides extra gloves, bats and other equipment to supply campers who need it. For full-day camps, players will need to bring their own lunch and drinks, though plenty of water will be provided.
Camps are not the only thing Fowkles is planning for the community. He also plans on hosting true sandlots where the young players make all the rules with no adult interference.
“It is great for the kids. I give them the baseballs and bases, and they go and make their own rules,” Fowkles said, “The kids are making decisions that the adults usually do. They call the balls and strikes. It is really interesting, and is getting more popular.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.