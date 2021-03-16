Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will host his youth baseball camp on Monday, June 28 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mount Bethel Christian Academy in east Cobb.
The camp will give boys and girls in grades 1-8 the opportunity to learn fundamental baseball skills and meet the Braves star, who will be on-site to direct the event. Acuña will also be joined by prep and college coaches from the area.
Cost at $299, and each attendee will receive an autographed souvenir from Acuña, a group photo with Acuña and a camp T-shirt.
The camp will follow all federal, state and local guidelines in relation to social distancing of all participants. To register, or for more information, visit RonaldAcunaCamp.com.
