The Atlantic Coast Conference will be bringing its men’s golf championship back to the Atlanta area for the first time in nearly 25 years.
The 2021 championship will be held at Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course, which straddles the Fulton-Cherokee county line between Milton and Woodstock.
The Tom Fazio-designed course opened in 2002 and has hosted a number of prominent events, including a World Golf Championship event in 2003, a 2010 NCAA regional, the 2013 NCAA championship and the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur.
Crabapple is the only course in the country to have hosted a WGC and USGA events, as well as an NCAA championship.
The ACC last held its men’s golf championship in the Atlanta area in 1997, when it was at Whitewater Country Club in Fayetteville.
ACC officials also revealed the tournaments from 2022-24 in Panama City Beach, Florida; Pinehurst, North Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina, respectively.
The previously announced 2020 tournament will take place at Old North State Club in New London, North Carolina. The format for the tournament will change this season to 54 holes of stroke play, with the top four teams competing in match play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.