MARIETTA — Blind since birth, Kell wrestler Christopher Abel would rather fit in than stick out.
The junior is already a starter in the 126-pound weight class, and he only started wrestling last year. Abel said he wanted to pick up a high school sport, and since he grew up taking taekwondo and jujitsu lessons, he figured wrestling would be a sport he could easily grasp.
Abel also plays the trumpet, aspires to be a nuclear engineer and is an avid Atlanta sports fan.
In other words, nothing is stopping him from being a normal high school student, despite needing a cane to make his way around, and his coaches and peers are accepting him as such.
“I just want to be like everyone else, and there is no reason not to be,” said Abel, whose twin sister, Nicole, is the No. 1 singles player on Kell’s tennis team. “Sometimes, I have to do things a little differently, but I’m still doing the same things everyone else is doing.”
First-year Kell coach David Thornbury said it was radically different trying to teach a blind wrestler his craft. As an assistant coach last year under the since-retired Steve Lattizori, Thornbury would spend time with Abel 1-on-1 while Lattizori was demonstrating technique to the rest of the team.
While Abel would require a lot of repetition because he could not see technique first-hand, Thornbury said he could pick up technique by listening to instruction. Then, once he understood the different moves he could use on the mat, he would work tirelessly to perfect them.
“He hears things in conversation that I didn’t think he was able to hear,” Thornbury said. “Whenever I give him instructions, he remembers every word of it.”
Being a blind wrestler, there is one rule Abel is required to follow. He has to be in contact with his opponent, even when they are in a neutral stance. If he or his opponent attempts to go for the legs, they often do it with one arm, or else they would be breaking contact.
Thornbury said it is usually the referee’s discretion if contact is broken. They would only penalize if they felt the wrestler let go only to gain a significant advantage.
“As long as we are touching, it’s a typical wrestling match,” Abel said. “Anything goes as long as we are in contact. Everything else is the same.”
Having to stay in contact does not make it easy, even for Abel. His biggest weakness is not being able to take a shot at the legs like other wrestlers can do. However, he can use his quickness to hold an arm he has contact with and get behind his opponent.
When Abel is on top, he can win by riding the legs of his opponents and make them use extra energy trying to escape. He can also get pins by using his legs.
Abel can also use endurance to win matches. He often finds himself trailing after the first period, but if he can get on top to start the second, he can wear out his opponent.
“He doesn’t give up. He keeps going,” teammate Chase Kresge said. “Chris is really strong, unbelievably strong. You wouldn’t think it.”
Abel had a rough start to the season as a first-year starter, but he has improved as the season progressed. He has nine wins on the season and has wrestled around the .500 mark since Christmas.
“He’s taught me more than I taught him,” Thornbury said. “The way he invents moves at neutral, because he has a hard time shooting, is just remarkable. Overcoming blindness his whole life has created an attitude that he is always going to find a way to achieve.”
