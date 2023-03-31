Former Kennesaw State men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim was named the 2022-23 Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year for leading the Owls to their first NCAA Division I Tournament appearance.
CollegeInsider.com announced the award Thursday. It is given to the top Division I mid-major coach, and honors the legacy of Durham, the only coach in NCAA history to be the winningest coach at three different schools -- Jacksonville, Florida State and Georgia.
Under Abdur-Rahim, who resigned Wednesday to become the head coach at South Florida, Kennesaw State became one of the top stories in college basketball this season.
Picked eighth in the preseason ASUN coaches' poll, the Owls completed a sweep of the conference regular-season and tournament championships. That earned Kennesaw State its first trip to the NCAA Tournament as a Division I team, setting a record as the fastest team to ever reach the tournament after a one-win season, doing so in just three years.
The 14th-seeded Owls took third-seeded Xavier to the final seconds, nearly pulling off the first-round upset March 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina, in what was a one-point game before they eventually fell 72-67.
Kennesaw State finished the year with a school record of 26-9 for the first-winning season in the program's Division I history. The Owls are 123rd in the KenPom rankings and 115th in the NCAA NET, marking the first time the team has finished in the top 220 in either ranking.
