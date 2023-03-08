Previously named a finalist for the Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year Award, Kennesaw State's Amir Abdur-Rahim was nominated for additional awards named after former longtime college coaches Jim Phelan and Hugh Durham.
Kennesaw State men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has been named a finalist for not one or two, but three national coach of the year awards.
On Tuesday, he was nominated for awards named after longtime college coaches Jim Phelan and Hugh Durham.
The Phelan Award is annually given to the nation’s top Division I coach, named after the man who won 830 games over a 49-year career at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.
The Durham Award honors the legacy of the only coach in NCAA history to be the winningest coach at three different schools (Jacksonville, Florida State, Georgia). The honor is given to the top Division I mid-major coach.
On Monday, Abdur-Rahim was named a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award, presented to the top Division I minority coach.
All three awards will be announced later this month during the Final Four in Houston.
Abdur-Rahim was named the ASUN Coach of the Year after leading Owls to a 15-3 conference record and the No. 1 seed in ASUN tournament. The Owls then capped off their championship run with a 67-66 victory over preseason favorite Liberty in Sunday’s ASUN title game, giving the Owls an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Kennesaw State shattered almost every season win and achievement mark in its Division I era (since 2005-06), with the Owls now 26-8 overall. That is 12 over the previous record for wins in a season and the team's first winning season in Division I.
Kennesaw State's 15 league wins were five more than the previous record of 10-10, while the Owls are tied for fourth in the nation with 10 road wins (10-6), four more than the 2016-17 team's road mark of 6-13.
