AUGUSTA -- In 1973 Tommy Aaron conquered a perceived metal hurdle and fulfilled his dream of a lifetime by winning the Masters.
On the 50th anniversary of his accomplishment he said some folks from Gainesville, his hometown, in the crowd that final round may have been the difference in winning and losing the tournament.
Arriving at the 15th hole on Sunday, Aaron was tied for for the lead with J.C. Snead at 4-under par. He said he miss-hit his drive slightly and it finished near a group of mounds on the right side of the fairway. As he approached the ball he said it was 15 yards short of his usual spot where he would try for the green, but he also saw friends and family who were there to cheer him on.
"I saw them and I decided to go for it," Aaron said. "And as soon as I pulled the 3-wood from my bag I heard them let out a large groan, 'Aw, no. He's going to go for it.' It wasn't what I wanted to hear in that situation."
Despite the mixed message of encouragement, he went for the par-5 in two anyway, and hit one of his best shots of the day.
"It landed on the front of the green and skipped over the back," Aaron said. "I pitched the ball back down the slope and it ended up about 6-feet past the hole. I made the birdie putt coming back and that proved to be the one that gave me the lead for good."
The victory was Aaron's only major tournament victory and his third and final one on the PGA Tour, but getting that birdie and parring in the rest of the way wasn't the day's last hurdle to putting on the green jacket.
Five years earlier, Aaron was playing in the final round with Roberto De Vicenzo. It appeared De Vicenzo was about to force an 18-hole playoff the next day with Bob Goalby, but after making a birdie three on the 17th hole to take the lead, Aaron accidentally wrote a four down on the scorecard.
Following the round, De Vincenzo did not catch the error and signed for the higher score. By rule, he had to take the four. It left him one shot back and Goalby won the championship.
For a number of years it seemed as if that hung over Aaron and it affected him in a negative way. He consistently finished near the top of the leaderboard, but he could never seem to get into the winners circle.
That changed in 1969 when he won the Canadian Open and he earned his second win three years later at the Atlanta Open.
Following his final round 68 in the 1973 Masters, he sat down at the scorer's table and found an error that Johnny Miller had made on his scorecard. Miller had marked Aaron for a par-5 on the 13th hole when he had actually made a birdie four. It was an ironic twist in his final PGA Tour victory.
"I had always heard about the Masters growing up," Aaron said. "It was a dream of mine to play in the tournament. To win it was a dream come true."
Aaron led after each of the first two days after rounds of 68-73. The third round was washed out because of heavy rains on Saturday pushing the third round to Sunday with a Monday finish. On Sunday, a third-round 74 left him four shots back of Peter Oosterhuis heading into the final 18 holes.
On Monday, during a hard scoring day, Aaron shot 68, which was six shots better than the field average of 74. He started the day by birdieing the first three holes and added another on No. 8 for a front-nine score of 32. Back-to-back bogeys on No. 10 and 11 soured his mood momentarily, but the two birdies on the par 5s coming in proved to be the difference.
Aaron's final win of that day came during the green jacket ceremony. The jacket is presented to the winner by the previous year's champion, and in this case it was eventual six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus.
"The greatest golfer of all-time," Aaron said. "It's one of my fondest memories. It's a great thing to always be a Masters champion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.