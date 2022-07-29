The 6U Acworth Orange recently won the Dizzy Dean World Series title. pictured are, front row, Trayce Chitwood, Caleb Mcdill, Beau Vaughn, Bear Bressoud, Rylan White, Parker Sharp, Kasen White, Cooper Updike, Landry King, and Tate Gratzer. Back row: Matt Mcdill, Matt Chitwood, Brian Gratzer, Stan Updike, and Gabe King.
The comeback kids are Dizzy Dean World Series champions.
Playing out of Kennworth Park in Acworth, the 6U Acworth Warriors Orange team recently traveled to Southaven, Mississippi, to compete in the Dizzy Dean World Series, and they won the title.
The Warriors were among many teams from across the country to compete.
Four players were named to the all-tournament team -- Bear Bressoud, Caleb McDill, Kasen White and Parker Sharp. Bressoud was also named most valuable player of the tournament.
After beating the state champions from Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee during bracket play, Acworth was set to play the Georgia state champion, the east Cobb-based East Side Thunder. In the championship round, East Side won the opener 11-3 before Acworth battled back to win 14-1 in the deciding game.
“Our goal all along was to win district, win state and then win the World Series. That was our goal all along,” Acworth coach Brian Gratzer said.
After finishing third in the district, Acworth was able to qualify for state, but it fell to East Side in the state tournament. Although the Warriors did not win state, they were still able to compete in the World Series.
“To beat East Side, who beat us in state, made it that much better. That is what we wanted, and the boys were so excited.” Gratzer said.
Before the Dizzy Dean World Series, the Warriors played up in the 7U age group at the All-Star Baseball Summer Nationals tournament. Gratzer attributed much of the team’s success to learning from the exposure of playing up and betting their defense.
The Warriors' players attend Baker, Burnt Hickory, Kennesaw, Murdock, Pickett's Mill and Shelton elementary schools, Noonday Church, Hillside Academy and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.