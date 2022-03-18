Kami Young, Isaiah Collier, Flau'jae Johnson and Kara Dunn were named their respective classifications' player of the year, highlighting the all-state teams announced by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association this week.
Young helped the Pebblebrook boys advance to the state semifinals and was the leading scorer for the Falcons, who were the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAAA for most of the season. Collier spurred another deep playoff run by Wheeler as they advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Johnson led the Sprayberry girls to a 15-1 finish in Region 6AAAAAA play and a second-round playoff appearance, while Dunn scored 30 points in the Class A Private state championship game to lead Mount Paran Christian to its first state championship in program history.
In all, 27 Cobb County players were honored by the GACA, which picks two all-state teams in each classification to represent the four regions from the north and the south.
The Pebblebrook and Wheeler boys and the Mount Paran girls led with three all-state selections apiece.
Young was joined by Andre Young and Jaiun Simon as the Falcons' honorees on the Class AAAAAAA South team. Kyle Burns and Arrington Page joined Collier on the Class AAAAAA North team for Wheeler, and Mount Paran had Katelyn Dunning and Jessica Fields join Dunn on the Class A Private North squad.
Three teams also had two selections apiece.
North Cobb Christian saw Albert Wilson and Tosh Dixon selected to the Class A Private North team, while Campbell's Nia Bozeman and Laila Battle were chosen for the Class AAAAAAA South squad. Kell's Crystal Henderson and Jada Peterson were named to the Class AAAAAA North team.
In addition, seven Cobb County coaches were named GACA region coaches of the year -- all of whom led their teams to at least the state quarterfinals.
In Class AAAAAAA, Pebblebrook's George Washington earned the boys Region 2 nod, while Campbell's Randy McClure picked up the honor for the girls. Terry Kemp, who led the Harrison girls to the state championship game, was named Region 3 Coach of the Year.
Wheeler's Larry Thompson and Kell's Kandra Bailey earned the boys and girls coaching awards, respectively, in Region 6AAAAAA.
North Cobb Christian's Greg Matta earned the boys honor in Class 7A Private, while Mount Paran Christian's Stephanie Dunn earned the award on the girls side after leading the Lady Eagles to the state championship.
