Harrison Lady Hoyas
Coach: Jason Scott and Kent Simmons, 19th year
Last year: Sixth in county, third in Region 3AAAAAAA, fourth in Class AAAAAAA
Key players: Samantha McGarity (So.), Lidia Longo (Jr.), Kate Curtis (Jr.), Riley Curtis (Jr.)
Outlook: The Lady Hoyas return this season with a great amount of experience, with the top four members of the team gaining valuable experience last year. Samantha McGarity is emerging as one of the team’s top runners.
Hillgrove Lady Hawks
Coach: Jonathon Gambrell, eighth year
Last year: Second in county, first in Region 3AAAAAAA, second in Class AAAAAAA
Key players: Ava Brooks (Sr.), Meghan Flanagan (Jr.), Gaby Osornio (Jr.), Lizzy Smith (Sr.), Reese Terza (Jr.)
Outlook: The Lady Hawks return an experienced, close knit group that knows how to have fun.
Kell Lady Longhorns
Coach: Andrea Jenkins, 12th year
Last year: Fourth in Region 6AAAAAA, 12th state classification AAAAAA
Key players: Nina Harris (Sr.), Elana Darsey (Jr.), Brighton Moore (Jr.), Kaitlyn Bailey (Jr.), Lindsey King (So.), Claire Lanaghan (So.), Alyse Keels (So.), Emma Shanklin (So.)
Outlook: The Lady Longhorns return a young, yet experienced team this year that was able to
qualify for state last year.
Lassiter Lady Trojans
Coach: Scott Freed, ninth year
Last year: Third in Region 6AAAAAA, seventh in Class AAAAAA
Key players: Taylor Cushenberry (Sr.), Hailey Bradley (Jr.), Skylar Haakmeester (Sr.), Nanea Trask (Fr.), Anna Claire McCord (Fr.), Hannah Bohlin (Sr.), Camlin Reazin (So.), Megan Bartik (Jr.) Kyla Camano (Jr.)
Outlook: After graduating a successful 2021 class of seniors, the Lady Trojans have a great number of runners who have stepped up to fill roles. The team has depth and desire to improve on what they did last year.
Marietta Lady Blue Devils
Coach: Jack Coleman, 22nd year
Last year: Won county, second in Region 3AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state champions
Key players: Kristal McQueen (Jr.), Maddie Owens (Sr.), Finlay Mann (Sr.), Nora Hart (So.), Maddie Jones (Fr.)
Outlook: The Lady Blue Devils have a great amount of varsity depth coming into the season. They have 10 girls with potential to make the top seven by the end of the season.
Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Jason Beard, 10th year
Last year: Second in Region 7A Private, 25th at state in Class A Private
Key players: Reagan Davis (Sr.) and Riley Harvin (Sr.)
Outlook: The Lady Eagles will have a young team this year, but have a great sense of senior leadership that has a great influence on the rest of the team.
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Coach: John Huff, sixth year
Last year: Last place Region 3AAAAAAA
Key players: Alexis Christian (Jr.), Gracie Peardon (Sr.), Isabel Baxter (So.)
Outlook: The Lady Warriors return this season determined to succeed this year after a tough 2020 season. They return almost everyone, with a good mix of young and old runners.
Pope Lady Greyhounds
Coach: Cathi Monk, 20+ years
Last year: Third in county, first in Region 6AAAAAA, Class AAAAAA state champions
Key players: Lorel Golden (Sr.), Charlotte Dunn (Jr.), Catherine Greer (Sr.), Maddie Gaskin (Sr.), Emma Jordan (Jr.), Kaylen Collins (Sr.), Kaylie Afshani (So.), Addison Adair (Fr.)
Outlook: The Lady Greyhounds look strong as they start the season. They have veteran experience returning from the state championship team last year, and coach Monk is looking forward to having some of the younger, JV players from last year step up on the varsity level.
Walton Lady Raiders
Coach: Erin Gallagher, first year
Last year: Fourth in county, fourth in Region 3AAAAAAA, 15th in state classification AAAAAAA
Key players: Ella Bailey, Daniela Delgado, Emily McNeice, Saloni Jain
Outlook: The Lady Raiders have veterans returning to the team, but also has a strong group of underclassmen that will strengthen the team this fall.
Wheeler Lady Wildcats
Coach: Nicole Ice, second year
Key players: Virginia Miller (Sr.), Haden Drake (Sr.), Annah Priyadi (Jr.)
Outlook: The Lady Wildcats return this season very motivated. The team has a great sense of camaraderie, and the girls are very supportive of one another.
Multiple requests were made for capsule information from each program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.