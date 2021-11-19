Campbell Spartans
Head coach: Rudolph Armocida, sixth year
Last year: Boys 11-4, Girls 3-1
Key wrestlers: Cruz, Jr., 106, Casey Patrick, So., 120, Kash Merritt, Sr., 126, Cameron Neal, Jr., 132, Miles Mussman, Jr., 182, Elijah McCain, Jr., 195, Karleigh Lunsford, So., 122, Alex Delarosa, Jr., 142
Team strengths: Has a good mix of returning and new athletes, with a great amount of new, young athletes.
Harrison Hoyas
Head coach: Jeffrey Crocker, fifth year
Last year: 9-5, 13th at state, Class AAAAAAA
Key wrestlers: Emiliano Magana, So., 106, Tyler Gallegoes, Sr., 126, Wyatt Sligh, Sr., 113, Landon Jones, So., 160, Bryce Gibbs, Sr., 182, Gavin Glenn, Jr., Spencer Amaral, Jr., Carter Richardston, Jr.
Team strengths: The returning wrestlers. The seniors, after falling short of their own goals last year, will return to the mat hungry and motivated. The team trained hard this summer and is strong. Plus, it works hard on and off the mat.
Hillgrove Hawks
Head coach: Shawn Slenczka, ninth year
Last year: 5-14, 27th in Class AAAAAAA state
Key wrestlers: Braydon Gibson, So., 120, Elliot Wehling, So., 126, Clark Young, Jr., 138, Connor Powell, Sr., 152, Connor Cooper, Jr., 182, Zion Rutledge, Jr., 220.
Team strengths: A very deep team that has worked hard in the offseason and are eager to get out on the mat. Will be a competitive dual team this year.
Kell Longhorns
Head coach: David Thornbury, third year
Last year: fourth in Region 6AAAAAA
Key wrestlers: Micha Zefo, Sr., 145 Team, Josh Barker, Jr., 285, Fernando Hogan, Sr., 195, Turner Dampier, Jr., 170, Brandon Meza, Fr., 132, Reagan Masters, Jr., 132, Caroline Buffington, Jr., 122
Team strengths: On the boys side, they lost eight seniors but are looking to build a strong team with some experienced wrestlers and wrestlers that are new to varsity. On the girls side, looking to expand this year and break into the top-10 at state.
Lassiter Trojans
Head coach: Matt Brickley, ninth year
Last year: Class AAAAAA runner-up, Region 6AAAAAA runner-up
Key wrestlers: May Prado, So., 126, Alexander Le, Sr., 152/160, Carter Brickley, Fr., 113, David Panone, Sr., 138/145, Noah Flisser, Sr., 182/195, Grant Rhue, Jr., 138, Riley McElligott, So., 106, Ananth Manibushan, Sr., 132, JaCobee Connell, Jr., 152/160, Anthony Fiorenza, Sr., 170/182, Samuel Gadsden, Jr., 160.
Team strengths: Has a strong group returning that put in work during the offseason. Should be ready to compete when season starts.
McEachern Indians
Head coach: Cory Newsome, fifth year
Last year: second in Region 2AAAAAAA
Key wrestlers: Jaylin Winston, So., 120, Shamaad Price, Sr., 126, Shamani Price, Sr., 132, Rickey Motley, Sr., 138, Devonte Morgan, Sr., 145, Ty Cox, Sr., 152, Kerry Aboko, Jr., 160, Kristian Coffey, Sr., 170, Steron Parke, Sr., 182, Ty’Jon Cash, Jr., 195, Ovie Dubre, Jr., 285
Team strengths: Experience. Have 10 returning state qualifiers and seven seniors that have all wrestled in big matches and should be ready come February.
North Cobb Warriors
Head coach: Jeffrey Bettis, fifth year
Last year: sixth Region 3AAAAAAA
Key wrestlers: Tyison Brooks, Sr., 160/170, Latrelle Bullard, Sr., 285, Ethan Jones, Jr., 220, Michael Heyliger, So., 195, Tyler Rogers, Sr., 182, Hailey Tollison, Sr.
Team strengths: Has an increasing number of wrestlers and is growing the sport at North Cobb. Will have a good deal of experience returning in upper weights.
Osborne Cardinals
Head coach: Troy Pruett, second year
Last year: Girls ninth at state, Class AAAAAA
Key wrestlers: Cole Nicholson, Sr., 220, Sancere Taft, Jr., 285, Kiarra Nylander, Sr., 225, Tatiana De-Jesus- Cano, Sr., 152, Sarah Baban, Jr., 122, Madai Morales, Sr., 162.
Pope Greyhounds
Head coach: James Haskin, 30th year
Last year: 19-3, 10th at state, Class AAAAAA
Key wrestlers: Joey Robinson, Sr.,160, Aiden Karpinski, Jr., 138, Carson Chalk, Jr., 126, Cherihk Koita, Jr., 285.
Team strengths: The team should be the most solid in weight classes, and has four wrestlers who placed at state last year returning.
Walker Wolverines
Head coach: Roger Merriam, eighth year
Last year: 8-2 dual record
Key wrestlers: Jad Abdelhadi, So., 106, Miguel Valentin, Jr., 126/132, Dominic Parlotto, Sr., 132. Austin Westbrook, Sr., 132/138, Zack Herbst, Sr., 145, Harry Ann, Jr., 160, Jackson Kraal, Sr., 170, Cooper Cranfill, Sr., 160/170, Gabe Herlong, So., 182, Anthony Spradling, So., 220/285
Team strengths: Walker season prospects are looking good with a deeper roster and many returning veterans with postseason experience and success. Also, a couple wrestlers who took time off the mat are back in the room, making practice more productive and dual prospects more promising.
Whitefield Academy Wolfpack
Head coach: Dan Young, sixth year
Last year: advanced to sectionals for first time
Key wrestlers: Grant Young, Sr., 170, Collin Schuster, Sr., 182, Juanes Henao, Sr., 138 Jake Moorer, Sr., 195.
Team strengths: Have experienced wrestlers for first time in a long time. Has a big senior class, and wrestlers know the style and what is expected of them and they work hard in practice. Team is expecting to build off of last year and will continue to improve.
