Boys Track Capsules
Allatoona Buccaneers
Coach: Patrick Parsons, seventh season
Key players: Eric Young, Jr.; Troy Glenn, Sr.; Carter Windham, Jr.; Gabe Bowman, Sr.; Jordan Vance, Sr.; Griffin Reeve, Sr.; Aidan Vandergriff, So.; Levi Brown, Jr.
Team strengths: Consistency
Team concerns; Injuries
McEachern Indians
Coach: Phil Hoskins, 13th season
Key players: Tyler Tremble, Sr., hurdler; Kaleb Webb, Jr., sprints; Michael Azuka, Sr., jumps; Jalen Fairbanks, Sr., jumps; Joshua Knox, Jr., sprints; Ryan Longmire, Sr., mid-distance; Sutton Smith, Jr., sprints; Ethan Sinon, Jr., throws; Preston Lang, Jr., throws
Team strengths: Relays and throwers
Team concerns: Keeping everyone healthy
North Cobb Warriors
Coach: Jesse Lynch, fourth
Key players: Jackson Kutsche, Sr., pole vault; Jadyn Walker, Sr., throws; Devin Brown, Sr., sprints; Kris Washington, Sr., sprints
Team strengths: Effort
Team concerns: Lack of experience
Pebblebrook Falcons
Coach Brian Smith, first season
Key players: None
Team strengths: Work ethic
Team concerns: In search of leadership
Pope Greyhounds
Coach: Jerad Johnson, 14th season
Key players: Joe Stellmach, Sr., sprinter; Caleb Burns, Jr. hurdler; Zach Marinko, Sr. jumper; Theron Nixon, So., jumper; Piers Cameron, Jr., thrower; Zane Pizzuti, Sr., distance; Carter Spohn, So., distance, Chris Beaulieu, Sr., pole vault; Cullen Eagan, Jr., sprinter; Miles Gutzmer, Jr., jumper; Kris Hayes, So., sprinter, Adam Jump, Jr., sprinter, Connor Sheahan, Jr., distance; Aidan Campbell, Sr., thrower; Matthew Kiernan, Jr., thrower
Team strengths; Depth, field events
Team concerns: Keeping team healthy
Walton Raiders
Coach: Rob Nichols, 19th season
Key players: Sam Balboa, Sr., distance; Austin Eldred, Sr., sprints; Harrison Waddell, Sr., distance; Joseph Nodar, Sr., sprints; Vlad Sotnikov, Sr., jumps; Jack Dollar, Jr., sprints; Connor McLain, So., pole vault
Team strengths: Senior leadership
Team concerns: Building depth in relays and horizontal jumps
Girls Track Capsules
McEachern Indians
Coach: Cedric Sapp, ninth season
Key players: Yasmine Williams, Fr., sprints; Kara Stewart, Jr., hurdles; Jayda Lowe, Sr., jumps; McKenna Boykin, Jr., mid-distance; Haleigh Cephus, throws; Trinity Stephens, throws
Team strengths: Hurdles and sprints
Team concerns: Sprint depth
Osborne Lady Cardinals
Coach: Ormond Moore, third season
Key players: Zoie Johnson, So., throws; Aliyaha Heron, Jr., mid-distance
Team strengths: Throws
Team concerns: Sprints
Walton Lady Raiders
Coach: Rob Nichols, 19th season
Key players: Sarah Burwell, Sr., distance; Amara Onyeukwu, Sr., sprints; Rachel Valentine, Sr., pole vault: Tomisin Adenupe, Sr., high jump; Dasia Gilyard, Sr., sprints; Hannah Walker, Sr., middle distance; Elise Simpson, Sr., sprints; Morgan Pruitt, So., sprints; Ella Bailey, So., distance
Team strengths: Senior leadership
Team concerns: Building depth in relays and horizontal jumps
