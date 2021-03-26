Boys Track Capsules

Allatoona Buccaneers

Coach: Patrick Parsons, seventh season

Key players: Eric Young, Jr.; Troy Glenn, Sr.; Carter Windham, Jr.; Gabe Bowman, Sr.; Jordan Vance, Sr.; Griffin Reeve, Sr.; Aidan Vandergriff, So.; Levi Brown, Jr.

Team strengths: Consistency

Team concerns; Injuries

McEachern Indians

Coach: Phil Hoskins, 13th season

Key players: Tyler Tremble, Sr., hurdler; Kaleb Webb, Jr., sprints; Michael Azuka, Sr., jumps; Jalen Fairbanks, Sr., jumps; Joshua Knox, Jr., sprints; Ryan Longmire, Sr., mid-distance; Sutton Smith, Jr., sprints; Ethan Sinon, Jr., throws; Preston Lang, Jr., throws

Team strengths: Relays and throwers

Team concerns: Keeping everyone healthy

North Cobb Warriors

Coach: Jesse Lynch, fourth

Key players: Jackson Kutsche, Sr., pole vault; Jadyn Walker, Sr., throws; Devin Brown, Sr., sprints; Kris Washington, Sr., sprints

Team strengths: Effort

Team concerns: Lack of experience

Pebblebrook Falcons

Coach Brian Smith, first season

Key players: None

Team strengths: Work ethic

Team concerns: In search of leadership

Pope Greyhounds

Coach: Jerad Johnson, 14th season

Key players: Joe Stellmach, Sr., sprinter; Caleb Burns, Jr. hurdler; Zach Marinko, Sr. jumper; Theron Nixon, So., jumper; Piers Cameron, Jr., thrower; Zane Pizzuti, Sr., distance; Carter Spohn, So., distance, Chris Beaulieu, Sr., pole vault; Cullen Eagan, Jr., sprinter; Miles Gutzmer, Jr., jumper; Kris Hayes, So., sprinter, Adam Jump, Jr., sprinter, Connor Sheahan, Jr., distance; Aidan Campbell, Sr., thrower; Matthew Kiernan, Jr., thrower

Team strengths; Depth, field events

Team concerns: Keeping team healthy

Walton Raiders

Coach: Rob Nichols, 19th season

Key players: Sam Balboa, Sr., distance; Austin Eldred, Sr., sprints; Harrison Waddell, Sr., distance; Joseph Nodar, Sr., sprints; Vlad Sotnikov, Sr., jumps; Jack Dollar, Jr., sprints; Connor McLain, So., pole vault

Team strengths: Senior leadership

Team concerns: Building depth in relays and horizontal jumps

Girls Track Capsules

McEachern Indians

Coach: Cedric Sapp, ninth season

Key players: Yasmine Williams, Fr., sprints; Kara Stewart, Jr., hurdles; Jayda Lowe, Sr., jumps; McKenna Boykin, Jr., mid-distance; Haleigh Cephus, throws; Trinity Stephens, throws

Team strengths: Hurdles and sprints

Team concerns: Sprint depth

Osborne Lady Cardinals

Coach: Ormond Moore, third season

Key players: Zoie Johnson, So., throws; Aliyaha Heron, Jr., mid-distance

Team strengths: Throws

Team concerns: Sprints

Walton Lady Raiders

Coach: Rob Nichols, 19th season

Key players: Sarah Burwell, Sr., distance; Amara Onyeukwu, Sr., sprints; Rachel Valentine, Sr., pole vault: Tomisin Adenupe, Sr., high jump; Dasia Gilyard, Sr., sprints; Hannah Walker, Sr., middle distance; Elise Simpson, Sr., sprints; Morgan Pruitt, So., sprints; Ella Bailey, So., distance

Team strengths: Senior leadership

Team concerns: Building depth in relays and horizontal jumps

