Boys Tennis Capsules

Campbell Spartans

Coach: Zach Hall, eighth season

Last season: In 2019 went to the Elite 8. Last year we were undefeated in region play prior to the cancellation.

Key players: Dylan Mallon, Sr., singles

Rohan Shirur, Sr., singles

Brandon Shoemaker, Jr., singles and doubles

Key losses: Sean Kite-Powell, singles; Joshua Taub, doubles; Ajay Mathur, doubles

Team strengths: Mallon has been playing Line 1 singles since freshman year. His leadership is the foundation of the program.

Early concerns: Only three returning members of the varsity.

McEachern Indians

Coach: James Hunter, eighth season

Last season: Finished fifth in region in 2019.

Key players: BJ Holloway, Sr., singles), John Carr, Sr., singles

Key losses: Teryon Hudson, singles, (Tuskegee College)

Team strengths: Four year starters with experience

Early concerns: Doubles, along with learning a new region playing East Coweta and Newnan.

Mount Paran Christian Eagles

Jason Beard, 11th season

Last season: Finished as area runner-up in 2019

Key players: Dillon Santana, So., singles; Ben Moultrie, So., singles; Murphy Faucett, So., singles; Hudson Jervey, Sr., doubles

Key losses: Jack Gardner, doubles; Joe Hyland, doubles; Sam Bruton, singles

Team strengths: Building upon last year’s young roster

Early concerns: Not as experienced this season.

North Cobb Christian Eagles

Coach: Aaron Williams, eighth season

Last season: Won region title in 2019, advanced to second round of the state tournament

Key players: Mac Dempsey, Jr.,singles; Mike Cordak, Sr., singles

Key losses: Robert Lang, doubles; Chris Cuilla, doubles; Brian Zen, singles

Team strengths: Top two players return. Only one senior starter.

Early concerns: Cold weather, developing the younger players, and getting them to where we need them to be.

Pebblebrook Falcons

Coach: Thomas Lacy, fifth season

Last season: Did not qualify for state in 2019

Key losses: Jaden Johnson, singles

Team strengths: Young team with potential to become contenders in the region in the future.

Early concerns: Inexperience and amount of underclassmen

Pope Greyhounds

Coach: Michael Thompson, first season

Key players: Kamish Damani, Sr., doubles; Ethan Swatski, So., singles; Paul East, Jr, doubles; Ryan Grunert, Fr., singles

Key losses: Eric Del Valle, singles (Young Harris College); Colby Johnson, doubles

Team strengths: Work ethic and energy

Early concerns: Lack of varsity experience

Walker Wolverines

Coach: Roger Merriam, first season

Key players: Paul Fridman, Sr., singles; Alec Jaffe, Jr., singles; Charlie Rossitch, Sr., doubles

Key losses: Ross Davis, singles; Alex Sorahb, doubles; Simon Aaronson, doubles

Team strengths: Team chemistry. Return all but on player from last season.

Early concerns: Depth

Wheeler Wildcats

Coach: Nicole Ice, fourth season

Last season: Advanced to state semifinals in 2019

Key players: Charles Yu, Sr., singles; Nilay Patel, Sr., singles; Ashwin Limaye, Sr., singles; Aniketh Tadepalli, Sr., doubles; Phillip Phanhthourath, Jr., doubles; Swarat Kulkarni, Jr., doubles; Joe Thottungal, So., doubles; Kile Ha, Fr., doubles

Key losses: Krishna Maran, singles

Team strengths: Six returning starters

Early concerns: How the team will play against new region rivals

Girls

Allatoona Lady Buccaneers

Coach: Joseph Soley, 13th season

Key players: Carson Jaquith, So. singles; Amanda Judson, Jr., singles; Sarah Sanabia, Fr., singles; Gabby Penge, Jr., doubles; Izzy Penge, Jr., doubles; Caitlyn Johansson, Jr., doubles;

Piper Pittman, So., doubles

Key losses: none

Team strengths: Youthful exuberance

Early concerns: Challenging region schedule

Marietta Lady Blue Devils

Coach: Caroline Brashier, third season

Key players: Carolina Hansen, Fr., singles; Georgeanne Rainey, Sr., doubles; Emily Owen, Jr., singles

Key losses: Natalie Gratwick, Sydney Lee, Lily Watters, Sonya Yuen

Team strengths: Nice balance of veteran leadership and young talent. Strong doubles play.

Early concerns: Young team without a lot of varsity experience.

McEachern Lady Indians

Coach: Bryan Minish, second season

Key players: Jasmine Lewis, Sr.; Iyana Barber, So.; Imane Charles, So.;, Aleea Zimora, Jr.; Kelechi Onyirimba, Jr.;, Milelei, Fr.

Key losses: Arden Cherry, singles; Jalyn Fertil, singles; Carington Light, singles; Coralie Jean-Noel, doubles

Team strengths: Work ethic and team unity

Early concerns: Lack of experience

Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles

Coach: Caroline Bradford, 11th season

Last year: Area champs and made it to the state semifinals in 2019

Key players: Emma Brogan, Sr., singles; Emma Bethel, So., singles; Isabelle Garofalo, Sr., singles/doubles

Key losses: Louise McKee, Alison Vaughn, Sarah Weaver

Team strengths: Depth in singles

Early concerns: Losing an entire season last year has hurt the momentum

North Cobb Lady Warriors

Coach: Andrea Drake, fourth season

Last year: Advanced to Sweet 16 in 2019

Key players: Olivia Drake, Sr., singles; Mana Fawcett, Fr.,, singles; Karen Graham, Sr., singles/doubles

Key losses: Miku Fawcett, singles

Team strengths: Experience. Team is returning four four-year starters.

Early concerns: Staying healthy during COVID-19

Pebblebrook Lady Falcons

Coach: Thomas Lacy, fifth season

Key players: Gabby Chapman, Jada Chapman

Team strengths: Young team with potential to be a contender in the future.

Early concerns: Inexperience

Pope Lady Greyhounds

Coach: Shannon Woodson, fourth season

Key players: Carlin Corish, So., singles, Camile Forbes, So., singles; Sydney Annis, So., singles; Jordyn Ho, Sr., doubles; Avi Paruchuri, Jr., doubles

Key losses: Taylor Baker, doubles; Gracie Vice, doubles; Olivia Brown, doubles; Hailey Lynch, doubles

Team strengths: Excitement for season, work ethic

Early concerns: Inexperience at varsity level

South Cobb Lady Eagles

Coach: Peter Anderson, fifth season

Key players: Completely new roster

Key losses: Dalani Cox, singles; Nina Chambliss, singles

Team strengths: Player enthusiasm

Walton Lady Raiders

Coach: Anthony Foti, sixth season

Last year: State runner-up in 2019

Key players: Hayden Mulberry, Fr., singles; Grace Keller, So., singles; Alex Alterman, So., singles

Key losses: Lauren Kadow, doubles (Sewanee)

Team strengths: Deep and talented. Ability to utilize a variety of different lineups

Early concerns: Young team, doubles teams will have to learn to play together

Walker Lady Wolverines

Lydia Drown, first season

Key players: Linden Patterson, Sr., singles; Rhodes Reddick, Sr., singles

Key losses: Rilee White, singles; Brecca Stoll, doubles; Gabby Harwell, doubles; Lindsey Rilee, doubles; My Le singles/doubles

Team strengths: Linden Patterson’s leadership at No. 1 singles

Early concerns: New doubles teams creating chemistry.

*Requests for capsule information was sent to all the Cobb County coaches by email.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.