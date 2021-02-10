Boys Tennis Capsules
Campbell Spartans
Coach: Zach Hall, eighth season
Last season: In 2019 went to the Elite 8. Last year we were undefeated in region play prior to the cancellation.
Key players: Dylan Mallon, Sr., singles
Rohan Shirur, Sr., singles
Brandon Shoemaker, Jr., singles and doubles
Key losses: Sean Kite-Powell, singles; Joshua Taub, doubles; Ajay Mathur, doubles
Team strengths: Mallon has been playing Line 1 singles since freshman year. His leadership is the foundation of the program.
Early concerns: Only three returning members of the varsity.
McEachern Indians
Coach: James Hunter, eighth season
Last season: Finished fifth in region in 2019.
Key players: BJ Holloway, Sr., singles), John Carr, Sr., singles
Key losses: Teryon Hudson, singles, (Tuskegee College)
Team strengths: Four year starters with experience
Early concerns: Doubles, along with learning a new region playing East Coweta and Newnan.
Mount Paran Christian Eagles
Jason Beard, 11th season
Last season: Finished as area runner-up in 2019
Key players: Dillon Santana, So., singles; Ben Moultrie, So., singles; Murphy Faucett, So., singles; Hudson Jervey, Sr., doubles
Key losses: Jack Gardner, doubles; Joe Hyland, doubles; Sam Bruton, singles
Team strengths: Building upon last year’s young roster
Early concerns: Not as experienced this season.
North Cobb Christian Eagles
Coach: Aaron Williams, eighth season
Last season: Won region title in 2019, advanced to second round of the state tournament
Key players: Mac Dempsey, Jr.,singles; Mike Cordak, Sr., singles
Key losses: Robert Lang, doubles; Chris Cuilla, doubles; Brian Zen, singles
Team strengths: Top two players return. Only one senior starter.
Early concerns: Cold weather, developing the younger players, and getting them to where we need them to be.
Pebblebrook Falcons
Coach: Thomas Lacy, fifth season
Last season: Did not qualify for state in 2019
Key losses: Jaden Johnson, singles
Team strengths: Young team with potential to become contenders in the region in the future.
Early concerns: Inexperience and amount of underclassmen
Pope Greyhounds
Coach: Michael Thompson, first season
Key players: Kamish Damani, Sr., doubles; Ethan Swatski, So., singles; Paul East, Jr, doubles; Ryan Grunert, Fr., singles
Key losses: Eric Del Valle, singles (Young Harris College); Colby Johnson, doubles
Team strengths: Work ethic and energy
Early concerns: Lack of varsity experience
Walker Wolverines
Coach: Roger Merriam, first season
Key players: Paul Fridman, Sr., singles; Alec Jaffe, Jr., singles; Charlie Rossitch, Sr., doubles
Key losses: Ross Davis, singles; Alex Sorahb, doubles; Simon Aaronson, doubles
Team strengths: Team chemistry. Return all but on player from last season.
Early concerns: Depth
Wheeler Wildcats
Coach: Nicole Ice, fourth season
Last season: Advanced to state semifinals in 2019
Key players: Charles Yu, Sr., singles; Nilay Patel, Sr., singles; Ashwin Limaye, Sr., singles; Aniketh Tadepalli, Sr., doubles; Phillip Phanhthourath, Jr., doubles; Swarat Kulkarni, Jr., doubles; Joe Thottungal, So., doubles; Kile Ha, Fr., doubles
Key losses: Krishna Maran, singles
Team strengths: Six returning starters
Early concerns: How the team will play against new region rivals
Girls
Allatoona Lady Buccaneers
Coach: Joseph Soley, 13th season
Key players: Carson Jaquith, So. singles; Amanda Judson, Jr., singles; Sarah Sanabia, Fr., singles; Gabby Penge, Jr., doubles; Izzy Penge, Jr., doubles; Caitlyn Johansson, Jr., doubles;
Piper Pittman, So., doubles
Key losses: none
Team strengths: Youthful exuberance
Early concerns: Challenging region schedule
Marietta Lady Blue Devils
Coach: Caroline Brashier, third season
Key players: Carolina Hansen, Fr., singles; Georgeanne Rainey, Sr., doubles; Emily Owen, Jr., singles
Key losses: Natalie Gratwick, Sydney Lee, Lily Watters, Sonya Yuen
Team strengths: Nice balance of veteran leadership and young talent. Strong doubles play.
Early concerns: Young team without a lot of varsity experience.
McEachern Lady Indians
Coach: Bryan Minish, second season
Key players: Jasmine Lewis, Sr.; Iyana Barber, So.; Imane Charles, So.;, Aleea Zimora, Jr.; Kelechi Onyirimba, Jr.;, Milelei, Fr.
Key losses: Arden Cherry, singles; Jalyn Fertil, singles; Carington Light, singles; Coralie Jean-Noel, doubles
Team strengths: Work ethic and team unity
Early concerns: Lack of experience
Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Caroline Bradford, 11th season
Last year: Area champs and made it to the state semifinals in 2019
Key players: Emma Brogan, Sr., singles; Emma Bethel, So., singles; Isabelle Garofalo, Sr., singles/doubles
Key losses: Louise McKee, Alison Vaughn, Sarah Weaver
Team strengths: Depth in singles
Early concerns: Losing an entire season last year has hurt the momentum
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Coach: Andrea Drake, fourth season
Last year: Advanced to Sweet 16 in 2019
Key players: Olivia Drake, Sr., singles; Mana Fawcett, Fr.,, singles; Karen Graham, Sr., singles/doubles
Key losses: Miku Fawcett, singles
Team strengths: Experience. Team is returning four four-year starters.
Early concerns: Staying healthy during COVID-19
Pebblebrook Lady Falcons
Coach: Thomas Lacy, fifth season
Key players: Gabby Chapman, Jada Chapman
Team strengths: Young team with potential to be a contender in the future.
Early concerns: Inexperience
Pope Lady Greyhounds
Coach: Shannon Woodson, fourth season
Key players: Carlin Corish, So., singles, Camile Forbes, So., singles; Sydney Annis, So., singles; Jordyn Ho, Sr., doubles; Avi Paruchuri, Jr., doubles
Key losses: Taylor Baker, doubles; Gracie Vice, doubles; Olivia Brown, doubles; Hailey Lynch, doubles
Team strengths: Excitement for season, work ethic
Early concerns: Inexperience at varsity level
South Cobb Lady Eagles
Coach: Peter Anderson, fifth season
Key players: Completely new roster
Key losses: Dalani Cox, singles; Nina Chambliss, singles
Team strengths: Player enthusiasm
Walton Lady Raiders
Coach: Anthony Foti, sixth season
Last year: State runner-up in 2019
Key players: Hayden Mulberry, Fr., singles; Grace Keller, So., singles; Alex Alterman, So., singles
Key losses: Lauren Kadow, doubles (Sewanee)
Team strengths: Deep and talented. Ability to utilize a variety of different lineups
Early concerns: Young team, doubles teams will have to learn to play together
Walker Lady Wolverines
Lydia Drown, first season
Key players: Linden Patterson, Sr., singles; Rhodes Reddick, Sr., singles
Key losses: Rilee White, singles; Brecca Stoll, doubles; Gabby Harwell, doubles; Lindsey Rilee, doubles; My Le singles/doubles
Team strengths: Linden Patterson’s leadership at No. 1 singles
Early concerns: New doubles teams creating chemistry.
*Requests for capsule information was sent to all the Cobb County coaches by email.
