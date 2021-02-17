2021 Cobb County Soccer Capsules
BOYS
Campbell Spartans
Coach: Troy Connolly, seventh season
Last season: 7-1
Key players: Mason Bradford, Jr., Mid.; Joshua Acevedo, Jr., Mid./Forward; Arnold Romero, Jr., Mid.; Harrison Baisden, Sr., Def.; Russell Joseph, Sr., Def.; Oscar Reyes, Sr., Forward
Key losses: Segun Afolabi, Forward, (South Florida); Julian Ortiz, Forward, (Ohio Valley)
Team strengths: Talented midfield, possession
Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season
Harrison Hoyas
Coach: Jonathan Gross, 14th season
Key players: Evan Buecker, Sr., Mid,; Blake Buffington, Sr., Forward; AJ Daniels, Jr., Def./ Mid.; Mikey Bayzid, Jr., Def.; Tyler Vitelli, Jr., Forward
Key losses: Christian Bayzid, Forward; Josh DeFrank, Forward; Charlie Kalb, Def.; Brock Jenkins, Mid.; Kyle Bresko, Def.
Team strengths: Strong midfield, attacking players
Early concerns: Team graduated large senior class
Hillgrove Hawks
Coach: Heath Merrill, eighth season
Last season: 8-0-2
Key players: Owen Maratsos, Sr.; Josh Najjar, Sr.; Alex Brahm, Sr.; Quin Delamater, Jr.; Andre Hoilett, Jr.; Dean Awuah-Fosu, Jr., GK; Luis Pulido, Jr.; Aidan Boyle, Jr.; Nick Giraldo, So.; James Wilson, So.; Ehi Aimiuwu, So.; Caleb Johnson, So.
Key losses: Zamal Mallebranche (Young Harris), Riley Lodahl (Oglethorpe), Elijah Honore, Hector Pulido, Juan Correa, Felipe Ferreira(Oglethorpe), Chris Amaya (GA Military College), Kevin Kamau, Ben Onofrey
Team strengths: Motivation
Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season
Lassiter Trojans
Coach: David Penny, fourth season
Last season: 7-1
Key players: Gordie Finnegan, Sr., GK; Rom Or, Sr., Mid.; Sam Hill, Jr., Mid; Max Albertson, Jr., Forward; Henok Awoke, Sr., Mid
Key losses: Vedad Kovac, Forward (Michigan State); Trace Umstead, Forward (Elon); Garrett Liles, GK (North Georgia); Felix Nichols, Mid. (Clayton State); Bryce Peacock, Mid. (Wofford);
Christian Scholar, Forward; Eitan Shlomo, Def.; Philip Stewart, Def.; Thomas Wasson, Mid; Harry Eustace, Mid; Zak Eustace, Mid.; Guillem Fabregas, GK
Team strengths: Competitive edge, chemistry
Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season
Marietta Blue Devils
Coach: Brandon Land, third season
Last season: 7-3
Key players: Akinni James, Sr., Mid./Forward; Julian Balcazar, Jr., Mid.; Gabriel Koziel Do Carmo, Sr., Mid.; Sebastian Barerra, Sr., Mid.; Anthony Del Cid, Sr., Mid./Def.; Bryan Ramos, Sr., Forward; Kevin Ramos, Sr., Forward; Leonel Matias, Sr., Def.; Alexi Lopez, Sr., Mid.
Key losses: Said Flores; Carlos Sola; Luis Ruiz (Columbia International); Javier Orozco; Dylan Spruill; Cristian Carmona; Logan Vigdorov; John Bryan Soares
Team strengths: Experience in the middle of the field
Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season
Mount Paran Christian Eagles
Coach: Peter Baubles, fourth season
Last season: 3-0
Key players: Ekow Hudson, Sr., Striker; Lucas Barnett, Sr., Mid,; Corbin Bean, Sr.,, Center Back; Stephen Emoghene, Sr., Mid.; Noah Brown, Sr., GK; Jett Allen, Sr.,, Outside Back; David Miller, Sr., Mid.; Andrew Davis, Sr., Center Back
Key losses: Harrison Mathis, Striker; Dylan Robillard, Center Back, Anton Oswald, Striker,
Team strengths: Senior leadership and character
Early concerns: Playing through the pandemic
Osborne Cardinals
Coach: Aaron Foster, second season
Last season: 5-3
Key players: Edgar Garcia, Sr. Forward; Oswaldo Lopez-Munoz, So., Forward; Angel Escobedo, Sr., Forward; Andy Sanchez, Fr., Mid.; Jaasiel Martinez, Sr., Mid.; Geovanni Campos, So., Mid.; Kevin Mondragon, So.; Def.; Emmanuel De los Reyes, Jr., GK
Key losses: William Ramos, Forward; Eduardo Gonzalez, Forward; Jordi Fernandez, Forward; Anthony Torres, Mid./Def.; Gerald Onwudinjo, Mid.; Pascual Quiroz, Def.; Daniel Canales, Def.; Junior Zelaya, GK; Jason Quezada, GK; Carlos Acuna, Def./Mid.; Jerry Ikpeoha, Def.; Sergio De la Torre, Def.
Team strengths: Attacking players, soccer IQ, speed and athleticism
Early concerns: Size, returning only two starters
Walker Wolverines
Coach: Jamie Rubens, first season
Last season: 3-6-1
Key players: Tate Harrison, Sr, Def.; Devon Godde, Sr., Def./Mid.; Caden Mamoun, Sr., Forward; Jude Coke, Sr.,, Mid.; Thomas Cunningham, Sr., Def.; Dane Lewandoski, Sr., Mid.; PJ Esterly, Sr., GK; Drew Finarelli, Sr., Mid.
Key losses: Nicholas Rath, Forward
Team strengths: Depth
Early concerns: Staying healthy
Walton Raiders
Coach: Bruce Wade, 10th season
Key players: Dylan Buchanan, GK; Noah Louzan
Key losses: Kristian Kramer, Forward; Bradley Geiger, Def., Liam Carrol, Def.
Team strengths: Midfield play
Early concerns: Defense
GIRLS
Harrison Lady Hoyas
Coach: Jonathan Gross, third season
Key players: Emma Dalton, Sr., Def., Kate May, Sr., Def.; Sophie Dishman, Sr., GK; Abby Langston, Sr., Forward; Erin Houston, Jr., Mid.; Delaney Kewin, Jr., Def./Mid.; Alana Nesbit, Jr., Forward
Key losses: Averi Visage, Mid. (Virginia Tech); Alexis Scarpinato, Def. (Young Harris); Megan Alyward, Mid. (Middle Tennessee); Brittany Brownlee, Forward
Team strengths: Midfield, defense, depth
Early concerns: Loss of starters to injury
Hillgrove Lady Hawks
Coach: Tyler Buttram, first season
Last season: 9-1
Key players: Lindsay Bell, Sr., GK, Kaya Brock, Sr., center back, Chichi Okoro, Sr., Mid., Coco Carleton, Jr., Mid.
Key losses: Brooke Hart, Forward (Georgia State), Kendall Valdry, center back; Jayla Bibbs, center back (Reinhardt)
Team strengths: Leadership, goalkeeping, midfield play
Early concerns: Replacing leading scorer.
Lassiter Lady Trojans
Coach: Robbie Galvin, 11th season
Key players: Sofia Libman, Sr., Mid.; Kaiya Crosier, Sr., Mid.; Alana Watts, Sr., Def.
Key losses: Mackenzie Ellis, Def,; Maddy Higgins, Forward; Rachel Homoki, Forward (West Alabama); Trinity Veras, GK, (Radford); Emma Rasmussen, Forward; Lauren Thompson, Mid.
Team strengths: Experience, senior leadership
Early concerns: Cohesion
Marietta Lady Blue Devils
Coach: Thomas Buresi, third season
Last season: 6-3-1
Key players: Alizée Buresi, Mid.; Emily Callahan, Mid.; Linnea Sparger, Forward; Maelyn Moore, Forward, Cate Gruehn, Def.
Key losses: Sara Vought, Def.; Gracie Tullos, Mid.; Areli Franco Tellez, Mid.; Brenna Morgan, Def.; Gina Ramirez, Forward, Jayden Henson, Mid., Lara Couch, GK; Elizabeth Weiner, Mid.; Katherine Mutimer, Mid.
Team strengths: Attacking
Early concerns: Maintaining responsibilities with young squad
Mount Bethel Lady Eagles
Coach: Mary Aden, second season
Key players: Katie Cummings, Fr,, Forward; Olivia O'Connor, Fr., Forward; Teller Gucky, So., Def.; Libby Michael, Jr., Forward; Emma Acker, Jr., Def.
Key losses: Julia Longshore, Mid.; Martha Pjetri, Def.
Team strengths: Grit and teamwork
Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season
Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Britt Cottingham, first season
Key players: Ashley Johnson, Sr., Forward; Ella Akins, Jr., Mid.; Mary Lusk, Jr., Mid.; Sarah Schwartz, Fr., Forward; Brooke Cunningham, Sr., Def.; McKenna Bothe, So., Mid.; Hannah Fitzgibbons, Sr., GK
Key losses: Ashley Johnson, Forward; Lia Sanchez, Mid., Dakota Council, Def.; Kina Mungai, Def.
Team strengths: Senior leaders, promising newcomers
Early concerns: Youth
North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Carrie Peterson, third season
Last season: 7-2
Key players: Macie Rainwater,Sr., Mid./Forward; Molly Wooldridge, Sr., Forward; Maddie Freeman, Sr., GK; Octavia Nunnally, Sr., Mid.; Ryleigh Pruitt, So., Forward; Chloe Clark, So., Def,; Bella Stephens, Fr., Forward/Mid.
Key losses: Claire D´Agostino, Anna Grace West
Team strengths: Experience, ball control, defense
Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season
Osborne Lady Cardinals
Coach: Steven Horzewski, seventh season
Last season: 4-2-2
Key players: Lizbeth Rodriguez, Jr., center back/Mid,; Tyra DeLeon, Fr., Forward
Key losses: None
Team strengths: Youth and potential
Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season
Walker Lady Wolverines
Coach: Andrea Barrett, first season
Key players: Ally Carey, Sr., center back; Sophie Lopez, Fr., Mid.; Sara Thornton, So., Mid.; Mackenzie Lang, Sr., outside back
Key losses: Sydney Arkeotte, Forward; Leah Atkins, GK (Sewanee)
Team strengths: Experience, team unity
Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season
Walton Lady Raiders
Coach: Megan Tymchuk, second season
Key players: Lindsay Jenson, Sr., Def., Anna Jarkins, Sr., Def., Izzie Paden, Sr. Mid.; Taylor Watson, Sr., Def.
Key losses: Paige Towler, Mid,; Maddie Childers, Forward; Ryleigh Jenkins, Def., (The Citadel)
Team strengths: Upperclassmen led backline. Possession and attack.
Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season
Whitefield Academy Lady Wolfpack
Coach: Ann Barnett, third season
Key players: Lindsey Fry, Sr., Mid.; Avery Fassnacht, Sr., Mid.; Anna Burkett, Sr., Def.
Key losses: Caroline Browne, Kat Kelly, Grayson Nour, Sophia Trovato, and Kailey Williams.
Team strengths: Experienced midfield and forwards
Early concerns: Defense
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.