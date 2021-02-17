2021 Cobb County Soccer Capsules

BOYS

Campbell Spartans

Coach: Troy Connolly, seventh season

Last season: 7-1

Key players: Mason Bradford, Jr., Mid.; Joshua Acevedo, Jr., Mid./Forward; Arnold Romero, Jr., Mid.; Harrison Baisden, Sr., Def.; Russell Joseph, Sr., Def.; Oscar Reyes, Sr., Forward

Key losses: Segun Afolabi, Forward, (South Florida); Julian Ortiz, Forward, (Ohio Valley)

Team strengths: Talented midfield, possession

Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season

Harrison Hoyas

Coach: Jonathan Gross, 14th season

Key players: Evan Buecker, Sr., Mid,; Blake Buffington, Sr., Forward; AJ Daniels, Jr., Def./ Mid.; Mikey Bayzid, Jr., Def.; Tyler Vitelli, Jr., Forward

Key losses: Christian Bayzid, Forward; Josh DeFrank, Forward; Charlie Kalb, Def.; Brock Jenkins, Mid.; Kyle Bresko, Def.

Team strengths: Strong midfield, attacking players

Early concerns: Team graduated large senior class

Hillgrove Hawks

Coach: Heath Merrill, eighth season

Last season: 8-0-2

Key players: Owen Maratsos, Sr.; Josh Najjar, Sr.; Alex Brahm, Sr.; Quin Delamater, Jr.; Andre Hoilett, Jr.; Dean Awuah-Fosu, Jr., GK; Luis Pulido, Jr.; Aidan Boyle, Jr.; Nick Giraldo, So.; James Wilson, So.; Ehi Aimiuwu, So.; Caleb Johnson, So.

Key losses: Zamal Mallebranche (Young Harris), Riley Lodahl (Oglethorpe), Elijah Honore, Hector Pulido, Juan Correa, Felipe Ferreira(Oglethorpe), Chris Amaya (GA Military College), Kevin Kamau, Ben Onofrey

Team strengths: Motivation

Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season

Lassiter Trojans

Coach: David Penny, fourth season

Last season: 7-1

Key players: Gordie Finnegan, Sr., GK; Rom Or, Sr., Mid.; Sam Hill, Jr., Mid; Max Albertson, Jr., Forward; Henok Awoke, Sr., Mid

Key losses: Vedad Kovac, Forward (Michigan State); Trace Umstead, Forward (Elon); Garrett Liles, GK (North Georgia); Felix Nichols, Mid. (Clayton State); Bryce Peacock, Mid. (Wofford);

Christian Scholar, Forward; Eitan Shlomo, Def.; Philip Stewart, Def.; Thomas Wasson, Mid; Harry Eustace, Mid; Zak Eustace, Mid.; Guillem Fabregas, GK

Team strengths: Competitive edge, chemistry

Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season

Marietta Blue Devils

Coach: Brandon Land, third season

Last season: 7-3

Key players: Akinni James, Sr., Mid./Forward; Julian Balcazar, Jr., Mid.; Gabriel Koziel Do Carmo, Sr., Mid.; Sebastian Barerra, Sr., Mid.; Anthony Del Cid, Sr., Mid./Def.; Bryan Ramos, Sr., Forward; Kevin Ramos, Sr., Forward; Leonel Matias, Sr., Def.; Alexi Lopez, Sr., Mid.

Key losses: Said Flores; Carlos Sola; Luis Ruiz (Columbia International); Javier Orozco; Dylan Spruill; Cristian Carmona; Logan Vigdorov; John Bryan Soares

Team strengths: Experience in the middle of the field

Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season

Mount Paran Christian Eagles

Coach: Peter Baubles, fourth season

Last season: 3-0

Key players: Ekow Hudson, Sr., Striker; Lucas Barnett, Sr., Mid,; Corbin Bean, Sr.,, Center Back; Stephen Emoghene, Sr., Mid.; Noah Brown, Sr., GK; Jett Allen, Sr.,, Outside Back; David Miller, Sr., Mid.; Andrew Davis, Sr., Center Back

Key losses: Harrison Mathis, Striker; Dylan Robillard, Center Back, Anton Oswald, Striker,

Team strengths: Senior leadership and character

Early concerns: Playing through the pandemic

Osborne Cardinals

Coach: Aaron Foster, second season

Last season: 5-3

Key players: Edgar Garcia, Sr. Forward; Oswaldo Lopez-Munoz, So., Forward; Angel Escobedo, Sr., Forward; Andy Sanchez, Fr., Mid.; Jaasiel Martinez, Sr., Mid.; Geovanni Campos, So., Mid.; Kevin Mondragon, So.; Def.; Emmanuel De los Reyes, Jr., GK

Key losses: William Ramos, Forward; Eduardo Gonzalez, Forward; Jordi Fernandez, Forward; Anthony Torres, Mid./Def.; Gerald Onwudinjo, Mid.; Pascual Quiroz, Def.; Daniel Canales, Def.; Junior Zelaya, GK; Jason Quezada, GK; Carlos Acuna, Def./Mid.; Jerry Ikpeoha, Def.; Sergio De la Torre, Def.

Team strengths: Attacking players, soccer IQ, speed and athleticism

Early concerns: Size, returning only two starters

Walker Wolverines

Coach: Jamie Rubens, first season

Last season: 3-6-1

Key players: Tate Harrison, Sr, Def.; Devon Godde, Sr., Def./Mid.; Caden Mamoun, Sr., Forward; Jude Coke, Sr.,, Mid.; Thomas Cunningham, Sr., Def.; Dane Lewandoski, Sr., Mid.; PJ Esterly, Sr., GK; Drew Finarelli, Sr., Mid.

Key losses: Nicholas Rath, Forward

Team strengths: Depth

Early concerns: Staying healthy

Walton Raiders

Coach: Bruce Wade, 10th season

Key players: Dylan Buchanan, GK; Noah Louzan

Key losses: Kristian Kramer, Forward; Bradley Geiger, Def., Liam Carrol, Def.

Team strengths: Midfield play

Early concerns: Defense

GIRLS

Harrison Lady Hoyas

Coach: Jonathan Gross, third season

Key players: Emma Dalton, Sr., Def., Kate May, Sr., Def.; Sophie Dishman, Sr., GK; Abby Langston, Sr., Forward; Erin Houston, Jr., Mid.; Delaney Kewin, Jr., Def./Mid.; Alana Nesbit, Jr., Forward

Key losses: Averi Visage, Mid. (Virginia Tech); Alexis Scarpinato, Def. (Young Harris); Megan Alyward, Mid. (Middle Tennessee); Brittany Brownlee, Forward

Team strengths: Midfield, defense, depth

Early concerns: Loss of starters to injury

Hillgrove Lady Hawks

Coach: Tyler Buttram, first season

Last season: 9-1

Key players: Lindsay Bell, Sr., GK, Kaya Brock, Sr., center back, Chichi Okoro, Sr., Mid., Coco Carleton, Jr., Mid.

Key losses: Brooke Hart, Forward (Georgia State), Kendall Valdry, center back; Jayla Bibbs, center back (Reinhardt)

Team strengths: Leadership, goalkeeping, midfield play

Early concerns: Replacing leading scorer.

Lassiter Lady Trojans

Coach: Robbie Galvin, 11th season

Key players: Sofia Libman, Sr., Mid.; Kaiya Crosier, Sr., Mid.; Alana Watts, Sr., Def.

Key losses: Mackenzie Ellis, Def,; Maddy Higgins, Forward; Rachel Homoki, Forward (West Alabama); Trinity Veras, GK, (Radford); Emma Rasmussen, Forward; Lauren Thompson, Mid.

Team strengths: Experience, senior leadership

Early concerns: Cohesion

Marietta Lady Blue Devils

Coach: Thomas Buresi, third season

Last season: 6-3-1

Key players: Alizée Buresi, Mid.; Emily Callahan, Mid.; Linnea Sparger, Forward; Maelyn Moore, Forward, Cate Gruehn, Def.

Key losses: Sara Vought, Def.; Gracie Tullos, Mid.; Areli Franco Tellez, Mid.; Brenna Morgan, Def.; Gina Ramirez, Forward, Jayden Henson, Mid., Lara Couch, GK; Elizabeth Weiner, Mid.; Katherine Mutimer, Mid.

Team strengths: Attacking

Early concerns: Maintaining responsibilities with young squad

Mount Bethel Lady Eagles

Coach: Mary Aden, second season

Key players: Katie Cummings, Fr,, Forward; Olivia O'Connor, Fr., Forward; Teller Gucky, So., Def.; Libby Michael, Jr., Forward; Emma Acker, Jr., Def.

Key losses: Julia Longshore, Mid.; Martha Pjetri, Def.

Team strengths: Grit and teamwork

Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season

Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles

Coach: Britt Cottingham, first season

Key players: Ashley Johnson, Sr., Forward; Ella Akins, Jr., Mid.; Mary Lusk, Jr., Mid.; Sarah Schwartz, Fr., Forward; Brooke Cunningham, Sr., Def.; McKenna Bothe, So., Mid.; Hannah Fitzgibbons, Sr., GK

Key losses: Ashley Johnson, Forward; Lia Sanchez, Mid., Dakota Council, Def.; Kina Mungai, Def.

Team strengths: Senior leaders, promising newcomers

Early concerns: Youth

North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles

Coach: Carrie Peterson, third season

Last season: 7-2

Key players: Macie Rainwater,Sr., Mid./Forward; Molly Wooldridge, Sr., Forward; Maddie Freeman, Sr., GK; Octavia Nunnally, Sr., Mid.; Ryleigh Pruitt, So., Forward; Chloe Clark, So., Def,; Bella Stephens, Fr., Forward/Mid.

Key losses: Claire D´Agostino, Anna Grace West

Team strengths: Experience, ball control, defense

Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season

Osborne Lady Cardinals

Coach: Steven Horzewski, seventh season

Last season: 4-2-2

Key players: Lizbeth Rodriguez, Jr., center back/Mid,; Tyra DeLeon, Fr., Forward

Key losses: None

Team strengths: Youth and potential

Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season

Walker Lady Wolverines

Coach: Andrea Barrett, first season

Key players: Ally Carey, Sr., center back; Sophie Lopez, Fr., Mid.; Sara Thornton, So., Mid.; Mackenzie Lang, Sr., outside back

Key losses: Sydney Arkeotte, Forward; Leah Atkins, GK (Sewanee)

Team strengths: Experience, team unity

Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season

Walton Lady Raiders

Coach: Megan Tymchuk, second season

Key players: Lindsay Jenson, Sr., Def., Anna Jarkins, Sr., Def., Izzie Paden, Sr. Mid.; Taylor Watson, Sr., Def.

Key losses: Paige Towler, Mid,; Maddie Childers, Forward; Ryleigh Jenkins, Def., (The Citadel)

Team strengths: Upperclassmen led backline. Possession and attack.

Early concerns: COVID-19 interfering with the season

Whitefield Academy Lady Wolfpack

Coach: Ann Barnett, third season

Key players: Lindsey Fry, Sr., Mid.; Avery Fassnacht, Sr., Mid.; Anna Burkett, Sr., Def.

Key losses: Caroline Browne, Kat Kelly, Grayson Nour, Sophia Trovato, and Kailey Williams.

Team strengths: Experienced midfield and forwards

Early concerns: Defense

