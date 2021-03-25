Boys Golf Capsules
Allatoona Buccaneers
Coach: Joseph Lanier, third season
Key players: Jaden Saunders, Sr.; Danny Sheehan, Sr.; Jackson Morrell, Jr.; Jackson Stone, Jr.; Caleb Chastain, Jr.;
Team strengths: Solid team when top players are on
Team concerns: Consistency
Harrison Hoyas
Coach: Travis Farmer, second season
Key players: Matthew Render, Fr.; Will Perkins, So.
Team strengths: Good young players
Team concerns: Lack of tournament experience
Lassiter Trojans
Coach: Gregory Hodge, first season
Key players: Jack Shade, Sr.; Connor Haines, Sr.
Team strengths: Senior leadership
Team concerns: Younger players needing experience
Marietta Blue Devils
Coach: Scott Brunet, sixth season
Key players: Nate Montague, Sr.; William Smart, Jr.; Grant Phillips, So.
Team strengths: Senior leadership
Team concerns: New state qualifying procedures
Mount Paran Christian Eagles
Coach: Scott Varner, 15th season
Key players: Dawson Smith, Sr.; Tucker Thompson, So.; Ethan Smith, Fr.; Zack Peterson, Fr.
Team strengths: Young team with tournament experience
Team concerns; Inexperience in high school golf
Walker Wolverines
Coach: Bill Schreiner, 10th season
Key players: Caden Cowan, Sr.; Ben Powell, Sr.; Robert Jones, Sr.; Matt Rossitch, So.; Harry Gregory III, So.
Team strengths: Senior leadership
Team concerns; Keeping everyone healthy
Walton Raiders
Coach: Jim Rockwell, first season
Key players: Andrew Geisler, Sr.; Zach Vaniman, Sr.; Cole Michalek, Sr.
Team strengths: Senior leadership
Team concerns: Lack of tournament experience
Girls Golf Capsules
Allatoona Lady Buccaneers
Coach: Johnny Tilton, seventh season
Key players: Sara Tilton, Sr.; Davi Loccisano, Sr.; Brooke Warner, Jr.
Team strengths: State tournament experience
Team concerns: Finding a consistent No. 4 player
Harrison Lady Hoyas
Coach: Carianne Good, fourth season
Key players: Abi Roy, Sr.; Haven Blank, Jr.; Dana Melby, Jr.; Alexa Rinehard, Jr.; Maddie Masoudpour, Jr.; Olivia Kirman, So.
Team strengths: Experience, team chemistry, intrasquad competition
Team concerns: Keeping players healthy
Marietta Lady Blue Devils
Coach: Haley Powell, fifth season
Key players: Maddie Weaver, Sr.; Claire Hennesey, So.
Team strengths: Tight-knit team
Team concerns: Keeping the team healthy
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Coach: William Hargis, fifth season
Key players: Abby Jones, Sr.; Katie Hines, Sr.; Arielle Brown, Sr.
Team strengths: Senior leadership, tournament players
Team concerns: Challenges with COVID-19
North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Tracy Hollars, first season
Key players: Person Fendley, Jr.; Riley Piepmeier, Jr.
Team strengths: Coachable, noticeable improvement each day
Team concerns: None
