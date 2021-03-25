Boys Golf Capsules

Allatoona Buccaneers

Coach: Joseph Lanier, third season

Key players: Jaden Saunders, Sr.; Danny Sheehan, Sr.; Jackson Morrell, Jr.; Jackson Stone, Jr.; Caleb Chastain, Jr.;

Team strengths: Solid team when top players are on

Team concerns: Consistency

Harrison Hoyas

Coach: Travis Farmer, second season

Key players: Matthew Render, Fr.; Will Perkins, So.

Team strengths: Good young players

Team concerns: Lack of tournament experience

Lassiter Trojans

Coach: Gregory Hodge, first season

Key players: Jack Shade, Sr.; Connor Haines, Sr.

Team strengths: Senior leadership

Team concerns: Younger players needing experience

Marietta Blue Devils

Coach: Scott Brunet, sixth season

Key players: Nate Montague, Sr.; William Smart, Jr.; Grant Phillips, So.

Team strengths: Senior leadership

Team concerns: New state qualifying procedures

Mount Paran Christian Eagles

Coach: Scott Varner, 15th season

Key players: Dawson Smith, Sr.; Tucker Thompson, So.; Ethan Smith, Fr.; Zack Peterson, Fr.

Team strengths: Young team with tournament experience

Team concerns; Inexperience in high school golf

Walker Wolverines

Coach: Bill Schreiner, 10th season

Key players: Caden Cowan, Sr.; Ben Powell, Sr.; Robert Jones, Sr.; Matt Rossitch, So.; Harry Gregory III, So.

Team strengths: Senior leadership

Team concerns; Keeping everyone healthy

Walton Raiders

Coach: Jim Rockwell, first season

Key players: Andrew Geisler, Sr.; Zach Vaniman, Sr.; Cole Michalek, Sr.

Team strengths: Senior leadership

Team concerns: Lack of tournament experience

Girls Golf Capsules

Allatoona Lady Buccaneers

Coach: Johnny Tilton, seventh season

Key players: Sara Tilton, Sr.; Davi Loccisano, Sr.; Brooke Warner, Jr.

Team strengths: State tournament experience

Team concerns: Finding a consistent No. 4 player

Harrison Lady Hoyas

Coach: Carianne Good, fourth season

Key players: Abi Roy, Sr.; Haven Blank, Jr.; Dana Melby, Jr.; Alexa Rinehard, Jr.; Maddie Masoudpour, Jr.; Olivia Kirman, So.

Team strengths: Experience, team chemistry, intrasquad competition

Team concerns: Keeping players healthy

Marietta Lady Blue Devils

Coach: Haley Powell, fifth season

Key players: Maddie Weaver, Sr.; Claire Hennesey, So.

Team strengths: Tight-knit team

Team concerns: Keeping the team healthy

North Cobb Lady Warriors

Coach: William Hargis, fifth season

Key players: Abby Jones, Sr.; Katie Hines, Sr.; Arielle Brown, Sr.

Team strengths: Senior leadership, tournament players

Team concerns: Challenges with COVID-19

North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles

Coach: Tracy Hollars, first season

Key players: Person Fendley, Jr.; Riley Piepmeier, Jr.

Team strengths: Coachable, noticeable improvement each day

Team concerns: None

