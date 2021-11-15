Campbell Spartans
Head coach: James Gwyn, 27th year
Last year: 4-16
Key players: David Clark, So., SG/SF, Marcos San Miguel, Jr., SF/W, Gage Lane Sr., SF, Luke Marble, So., G/F, Dante Harrison, Jr., G
Team strengths: The team has more experience returning this year compared to last year, and guard play should be stronger.
Hillgrove Hawks
Head coach: Greg Moultire, first year
Last year: 8-12, fourth in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key players: Evan Cole, Sr., F, Andre Kidd, Sr., F, Jeremiah Wilkinson, So., G, Isaiah Pettigrew, Sr., C.
Team strengths: How quickly the team can learn the new system and be productive in it.
Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs
Head coach: Eric Blair, third year
Last year: 8-14
Key players: Will Fincher, Sr., Tre-Miller-Crawford, Jr., Hayden Hall, Jr., G, Korbin Brown, Jr., G, Elijah Ford, Jr., PG, Tyun Glover, Jr., PG, Gabe Mason, So., Jake Whitaker, So.
Team strengths: Will be a young team, but will have depth. It should be able to score the ball inside and out, and the chemistry is strong and kids are excited to step into new roles.
Marietta Blue Devils
Head coach: Markus Hood, fourth year
Last year: 10-12, third in Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to first round
Key players: Izaiyah Nelson, Sr., C, Charles Gauthier, Sr., G, Todd LeCadre, Jr., G, Jaiden Mann, So., G
Team strengths: Team chemistry and work ethic has been strong. Team will be in the mix by the end of the year.
McEachern Indians
Head coach: Tremayne Anchrum, first year
Last year: 27-4, Region 2AAAAAAA runner-up, advanced to fourth round of playoffs
Key players: Braden Sparks, Sr., G, Michael Jacobs, Sr., G.
Team strengths: Defense. With perimeter guard play being so strong and quick, the defense has a chance to keep us in every game we play.
Mount Paran Christian Eagles
Head coach: Greg Phillips, seventh season
Last year: 7-15
Key players: Shaun Smith, So., PG, Bradley Kemp, So., PF/C, Jaiden Bradshaw, Sr., SG, Alex Adams, Sr., PG
Team strengths: Will be a gritty, hardnosed basketball team that will compete and play as a team. The team has some size and is going to work the ball inside and play thru its bigs.
North Cobb Warriors
Head coach: Terry Gorsuch, 23rd year
Last year: 10-13, fourth in Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to first round of state playoffs
Key players: Alex Acosta, Sr., F, Evan Daniel, Jr., F, Damonte Pellot, Jr., G, Jalan Johnson, Jr., G, Terrell Reeves, Jr., F, Kyan Bullock, Jr., G, Liam Simington, So., G, Gio Harris, Jr., F, Michael Dickson, So., G, JaVaughn Hardy, Sr., G.
Team strengths: Will have a strong guard corps which will gain experience the more they play.
North Cobb Christian Warriors
Head coach: Greg Matta, 14th year
Last year: 13-11, fourth in Region 7A Private, advanced to first round of state playoffs
Key players: Jack Hewitt, Sr., G, Tremain Davis, Sr., G.
Team strengths: Senior leadership.
Pope Greyhounds
Head coach: Patrick Abney, 20th year
Last year: 17-3, fourth in Region 6AAAAAA, advanced to first round of state playoffs
Key players: Jack Dempsey, Sr., F, Cam Bleshoy, Sr., F, Trey Kaiser, Sr., SG, Areeb Khan, Sr., PG, Will Kuimjian, So., G, Ryan Luttrell, Jr., G, Theron Nixon, Jr., F, Alex Goldsholl, Sr., F.
Team strengths: Very athletic team returning a lot of experience.
South Cobb Eagles
Head coach: Hollis Bethea, first year
Last year: 16-12, third in Region 6AAAAAA, advanced to first round
Key players: Ben Eshun, Sr., C; Mike Kinnard, Sr., F; Eric Howard, Sr., PG; Donte Long, Jr., F
Team strengths: Will have a strong defense with players that can defend the ball well. Also have a good tempo, and players that can push the ball down the floor quickly to get into offense.
Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
Head coach: Michael Marchese, second year
Last year: 9-15
Key players: Jessy Amirouche, Sr., PG, G. Singh, Sr., C, Knyle Lundy, Sr., F, Amir Rosa, Jr., Wing, David Brown, Jr., F.
Team strengths: Will have more depth at all positions and should be more consistent throughout line up with offensive production and defensive intensity. In a couple key positions, team is taller and longer. Also, as a team, will be better conditioned and physically stronger this season.
Walton Raiders
Head coach: Bo Abney, fifth year
Last year: 20-6, Region 3AAAAAAA champs, advanced to first round of state playoffs
Key players: Luke Flynn, Jr., PG, Harrison Morris, Jr., F, JP Wells, So., G, Khamani Paxton, So., G, Charlie Ames, Sr., F, Parker Mayo, Sr., G.
Team strengths: Has two key returners and several talented young players.
Walker Wolverines
Head coach: Bryce Brickhouse, 10th year
Last year: 13-10, advanced to first round of Class A Private state playoffs
Key players: CJ Brown, So., G, Ricky McKenzie, So., G, DJ Dennis, Jr., G.
Team strengths: Speed and shooting.
Wheeler Wildcats
Head coach: Larry Thompson, fifth year
Last year: 27-5, runner-up Region 6AAAAAA, Class AAAAAA state champions
Key players: Isaiah Collier, Jr., PG, Kyle Burns, Sr., SG, Juvon Gamory, Sr., PG, Jalani Reynolds, Jr., SF, Arrinten Page, Jr., PF, Klairus Amir, So., SF.
Team strengths: Guard play, speed, outside shooting and overall perimeter experience.
Whitefield Academy Wolfpack
Head coach: Courtney Brooks, fifth year
Last year: 8-13, fourth in Region 2A Private, advanced to first round of state playoffs
Key players: RJ Simmons, Sr., Wing, John Johnson, Sr., PG, Drew Phillips, Sr., Wing, Nico Jaboson, Sr., G, Cannon Richards, So., Wing.
Team strengths: Size, versatility and senior leadership.
