Allatoona Buccaneers
Coach: Patrick Parsons, eighth year
Last year: Fifth in county, second in Region 6AAAAAA, 10th at state
Key players: Isaac Hohl (Sr.), Grey Coker (Jr.), Davis Windham (Jr.) Grayson Smith (So.)
Outlook: The core of the team returns which should be a strength
Harrison Hoyas
Coach: Jason Scott and Kent Simmons, 19th year
Last year: Second in county, first in Region 3AAAAAAA, second at state
Key players: Kaden McVey (Sr.), Andrew Cole (Sr.), Mark Ravenscraft (Sr.), William Laine (Sr.), Jack Sisk (Sr.)
Outlook: The Hoyas come into this season with a great amount of depth and experience. They are a deep team with a great quality among them. The team’s top four boys have experience at region and state levels.
Hillgrove Hawks
Coach: Jonathon Gambrell, eighth year
Last year: sixth in county, fourth in Region 3AAAAAAA, 20th at state
Key players: Beau Baker (Jr.), Will Ervin (Jr.), Nino Madeo (Sr.), Connor Migliore (Jr.), Brian Niswonger (Sr.), Jack Thompson (Jr.), Noah Yates (Jr.)
Outlook: The Hawks have an experienced, close knit team returning this season. They expericed growing pains last year but are better from it.
Kell Longhorns
Coach: Andrea Jenkins, 12th year
Last year: Fifth in Region 6AAAAAA
Key players: Will Babcock (Sr.), Morris Dopson (Sr.), Aiden Economopoulos (Sr.), Wesley Shannon (Sr.), Collin Mitchell (So.)
Outlook: The Longhorns have a solid mix of experienced and young runners. The older, more experienced runners serve as good leaders to the young runners.
Lassiter Trojans
Coach: Scott Freed, ninth year
Last year: Third in Region 6AAAAAA, 17th at state
Key players: Preston Leeuwenburg (Jr.), Brennan Cockrell (Sr.), Andrew Pokorny (Sr.), Colin Zimmer (Sr.), Michael Fincher (Sr.), Dillon McCracken (Sr.), and Ryan Rodriguez (Sr.)
Outlook: The Trojans have been working hard all summer. The team returns a great amount of depth.
Marietta Blue Devils
Coach: Jack Coleman, 22nd year
Last year: Won county, second in Region 3AAAAAAA, won Class AAAAAAA state title
Key players: James May (Sr.), Jared Forenberry (Jr.), Cade Mayfield (Sr.), Jack Baltz (Jr.), Hines Doyle (Jr.)
Outlook: The Blue Devils return this season with strength. Their top two will be low scorers at any meet.
Mount Paran Christian Eagles
Coach: Jason Beard, 10th year
Last year: Third in Region 7A Private, 21st in state
Key players: Joseph Ferary (Jr.), Giovanni Ferary (Jr.), Shipley Smith (So.), Jack Broggi (So.), Eli Brackman (Sr.)
Outlook: The Eagles are ready to start the season strong, and put in good work during the offseason. The team has several experienced upperclassmen with some returning underclassmen.
North Cobb Warriors
Coach: John Huff, sixth year
Last year: Sixth in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key players: Bentley Huff (Sr.), Grayson Ezzell (Sr.), Sean Davis (Jr.)
Outlook: The Warriors come into this season older and more experienced with a strong sense of veteran leadership. The team looks to improve this season, and they have the help of young, strong runners.
Pope Greyhounds
Coach: Cathi Monk, 20+ years
Last year: Fourth in county, won Region 6AAAAAA, fourth at state
Key players: Carter Spohn (Jr.), Benny Brenneman (Jr.), William Wight (Jr.), Connor Sheahan (Sr.), Sean Hanlon (Sr.), Alex Wark (Sr.), Paxton O’Shaughnessy (Jr.), Lawson Throckmorton (Jr.), Davis Drake (Fr.)
Outlook: The boys worked hard during the offseason to be successful this year. The team has a large number of boys who all compete close together and challenge each other.
Walton Raiders
Coach: Erin Gallagher, first year
Last year: Third in county, third in Region 3AAAAAAA, seventh at state
Key players: Wylie Bingham (Sr.), Kenyele Brown (Jr.), Drew Michalak (Sr.), Caleb Jones, Andrew Vignone (Sr.), and Joseph Minecci (Sr.)
Outlook: The Raiders have a strong sense of veteran leadership on the team, and will benefit from the leadership and wisdom.
Wheeler Wildcats
Coach: Nicole Ice, second year
Key players: Matthew Tate (Sr.), Andrew Sinclair (Jr.), Varish Varakantam (Jr.)
Outlook: The Wildcats return this season motivated to succeed and supportive of one another. Teammates lift each other up and hope for one another’s success.
