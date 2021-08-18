Allatoona Buccaneers

Coach: Patrick Parsons, eighth year

Last year: Fifth in county, second in Region 6AAAAAA, 10th at state

Key players: Isaac Hohl (Sr.), Grey Coker (Jr.), Davis Windham (Jr.) Grayson Smith (So.)

Outlook: The core of the team returns which should be a strength

Harrison Hoyas

Coach: Jason Scott and Kent Simmons, 19th year

Last year: Second in county, first in Region 3AAAAAAA, second at state

Key players: Kaden McVey (Sr.), Andrew Cole (Sr.), Mark Ravenscraft (Sr.), William Laine (Sr.), Jack Sisk (Sr.)

Outlook: The Hoyas come into this season with a great amount of depth and experience. They are a deep team with a great quality among them. The team’s top four boys have experience at region and state levels.

Hillgrove Hawks

Coach: Jonathon Gambrell, eighth year

Last year: sixth in county, fourth in Region 3AAAAAAA, 20th at state

Key players: Beau Baker (Jr.), Will Ervin (Jr.), Nino Madeo (Sr.), Connor Migliore (Jr.), Brian Niswonger (Sr.), Jack Thompson (Jr.), Noah Yates (Jr.)

Outlook: The Hawks have an experienced, close knit team returning this season. They expericed growing pains last year but are better from it.

Kell Longhorns

Coach: Andrea Jenkins, 12th year

Last year: Fifth in Region 6AAAAAA

Key players: Will Babcock (Sr.), Morris Dopson (Sr.), Aiden Economopoulos (Sr.), Wesley Shannon (Sr.), Collin Mitchell (So.)

Outlook: The Longhorns have a solid mix of experienced and young runners. The older, more experienced runners serve as good leaders to the young runners.

Lassiter Trojans

Coach: Scott Freed, ninth year

Last year: Third in Region 6AAAAAA, 17th at state

Key players: Preston Leeuwenburg (Jr.), Brennan Cockrell (Sr.), Andrew Pokorny (Sr.), Colin Zimmer (Sr.), Michael Fincher (Sr.), Dillon McCracken (Sr.), and Ryan Rodriguez (Sr.)

Outlook: The Trojans have been working hard all summer. The team returns a great amount of depth.

Marietta Blue Devils

Coach: Jack Coleman, 22nd year

Last year: Won county, second in Region 3AAAAAAA, won Class AAAAAAA state title

Key players: James May (Sr.), Jared Forenberry (Jr.), Cade Mayfield (Sr.), Jack Baltz (Jr.), Hines Doyle (Jr.)

Outlook: The Blue Devils return this season with strength. Their top two will be low scorers at any meet.

Mount Paran Christian Eagles

Coach: Jason Beard, 10th year

Last year: Third in Region 7A Private, 21st in state

Key players: Joseph Ferary (Jr.), Giovanni Ferary (Jr.), Shipley Smith (So.), Jack Broggi (So.), Eli Brackman (Sr.)

Outlook: The Eagles are ready to start the season strong, and put in good work during the offseason. The team has several experienced upperclassmen with some returning underclassmen.

North Cobb Warriors

Coach: John Huff, sixth year

Last year: Sixth in Region 3AAAAAAA

Key players: Bentley Huff (Sr.), Grayson Ezzell (Sr.), Sean Davis (Jr.)

Outlook: The Warriors come into this season older and more experienced with a strong sense of veteran leadership. The team looks to improve this season, and they have the help of young, strong runners.

Pope Greyhounds

Coach: Cathi Monk, 20+ years

Last year: Fourth in county, won Region 6AAAAAA, fourth at state

Key players: Carter Spohn (Jr.), Benny Brenneman (Jr.), William Wight (Jr.), Connor Sheahan (Sr.), Sean Hanlon (Sr.), Alex Wark (Sr.), Paxton O’Shaughnessy (Jr.), Lawson Throckmorton (Jr.), Davis Drake (Fr.)

Outlook: The boys worked hard during the offseason to be successful this year. The team has a large number of boys who all compete close together and challenge each other.

Walton Raiders

Coach: Erin Gallagher, first year

Last year: Third in county, third in Region 3AAAAAAA, seventh at state

Key players: Wylie Bingham (Sr.), Kenyele Brown (Jr.), Drew Michalak (Sr.), Caleb Jones, Andrew Vignone (Sr.), and Joseph Minecci (Sr.)

Outlook: The Raiders have a strong sense of veteran leadership on the team, and will benefit from the leadership and wisdom.

Wheeler Wildcats

Coach: Nicole Ice, second year

Key players: Matthew Tate (Sr.), Andrew Sinclair (Jr.), Varish Varakantam (Jr.)

Outlook: The Wildcats return this season motivated to succeed and supportive of one another. Teammates lift each other up and hope for one another’s success.

Multiple requests for capsule information were made

