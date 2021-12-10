Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Player of the Year: Jadyn Laneaux, Pope
Pitcher of the Year: Ellie Kean, Lassiter
Coach of the Year: Jason Campbell, Lassiter
ALL-COUNTY TEAM
1B Brooke Sims, Lassiter
2B Mackenzie Nicholson, Campbell
3B Gracyn Tucker, Lass ter
SS Morgan McGuagge, Hillgrove
C Maddie Ratcheson, Lassiter
OF Jadyn Laneaux, Pope
OF Alena Ball, Harrison
OF Maya Montague, Sprayberry
OF Katie Ward, Pope
ATH Saylor McNearney, Harrison
ATH Jasmine Blackburn, Hillgrove
P Ellie Kean, Lassiter
P Kendall Frost, Pope
P Makayla Stephens, Kennesaw Mountain
P Hannah Turner, Harrison
P Malayna Tamborra, Mount Paran Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
Allatoona: Samantha Beck, Kiki Daniels. Campbell: Abbie Gould, Kaya Klein, Payton Nicholson, Samantha Williams. Harrison: Maren Lipani, Bailey Rouse. Hillgrove: Reina Checo. Kennesaw Mountain: Autumn Criswell, Hannah Glass, Samantha Guercia, Jaden Griffin, McKenna Hardman, Alli McGinnis. Kell: Brooke Beam, Julia Morici, Brooke Smith. Lassiter: Bronwyn Conroy, Lilian Holshouser, Maddie Hobby, Maddie Ratcheson. McEachern: Jasmine Alwan, Zoe Arnold, Megan Blanks, Yadira Brown, Tami Chatwood, Tylar Jackson, Catherine Lewis, Lexi Newsome, Cammy Pharr, Ava Santiago, Brielle Santiago. North Cobb: Aubrey King, Samantha Matthews. Pope: Katie East, Kailey Martin, Peyton McCormack, Ellie Paley, Emily Ricci. Walton: Audrey Gurule, Ava Gurule, Kate Holland, Kensi Ody.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.