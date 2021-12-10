Player of the Year: Jadyn Laneaux, Pope

Pitcher of the Year: Ellie Kean, Lassiter

Coach of the Year: Jason Campbell, Lassiter

ALL-COUNTY TEAM

1B Brooke Sims, Lassiter

2B Mackenzie Nicholson, Campbell

3B Gracyn Tucker, Lass ter

SS Morgan McGuagge, Hillgrove

C Maddie Ratcheson, Lassiter

OF Jadyn Laneaux, Pope

OF Alena Ball, Harrison

OF Maya Montague, Sprayberry

OF Katie Ward, Pope

ATH Saylor McNearney, Harrison

ATH Jasmine Blackburn, Hillgrove

P Ellie Kean, Lassiter

P Kendall Frost, Pope

P Makayla Stephens, Kennesaw Mountain

P Hannah Turner, Harrison

P Malayna Tamborra, Mount Paran Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

Allatoona: Samantha Beck, Kiki Daniels. Campbell: Abbie Gould, Kaya Klein, Payton Nicholson, Samantha Williams. Harrison: Maren Lipani, Bailey Rouse. Hillgrove: Reina Checo. Kennesaw Mountain: Autumn Criswell, Hannah Glass, Samantha Guercia, Jaden Griffin, McKenna Hardman, Alli McGinnis. Kell: Brooke Beam, Julia Morici, Brooke Smith. Lassiter: Bronwyn Conroy, Lilian Holshouser, Maddie Hobby, Maddie Ratcheson. McEachern: Jasmine Alwan, Zoe Arnold, Megan Blanks, Yadira Brown, Tami Chatwood, Tylar Jackson, Catherine Lewis, Lexi Newsome, Cammy Pharr, Ava Santiago, Brielle Santiago. North Cobb: Aubrey King, Samantha Matthews. Pope: Katie East, Kailey Martin, Peyton McCormack, Ellie Paley, Emily Ricci. Walton: Audrey Gurule, Ava Gurule, Kate Holland, Kensi Ody.

