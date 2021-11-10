BOYS SWIM CAPSULES
Campbell Spartans
Head coach: Spencer Tolbert, sixth year
Last year: eighth in Cobb County
Key swimmers: Coulson Benedict, Sr., 50/100 free, Joshua Culling, Sr., 200/500 free, 200 IM, Noah Harper, So., 100 breast/200 IM, Gillen Joachim, Sr., 100/200 free, Alan Lam, Jr., 50 free/100 fly, Tate Papenhagen, Sr., 100/200 free, Luke Watkins, Fr., 200/500 free.
Team strengths: Has a strong group of core swimmers returning this year. Relays should improve, and sprint and freestyle swimmers are strong and have improved.
Hillgrove Hawks
Head coach: Nikki Bisesi, 14th year
Last year: fifth in county, ninth Class AAAAAAA
Key swimmers: Jimmy Franck, Sr., 50/100 free, Nathan Rariden, Jr., 200/100 free, Justin Knauf So., 200 IM/100 Breast, Gus Bried, Fr., 200 IM/100 Fly, Greyson Price, Jr., 100 Breast/100 free
Team strengths: A good group that works well together. Will have strong relays.
Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs
Head coach: David Reason, 21st year
Last year: third in county, fifth in state Class AAAAAAA
Key swimmers: David Ware, Jr., Fly/Back/IM, Conor Enabnit, Jr., Free/Breast, Jake Caren, Jr., Fly/Free, Jack Pearce, Jr., Free/Fly Elijah Simpson, Sr., Diving/Relays, James Kilgore, Sr., distance, Will Andres, Jr., Free, Arthur Pena, Jr., Free/Fly, Manuel Morales, Jr., Back/Free, Ilya Bryantsev, Jr., Breast, Pete Jezerinac, So., Free/Breast, Carmen Yeager, So., Free/Fly, Hunter Fennel, Fr., Free/Back, Brayden Moor, Fr., Back/Free
Team strengths: Depth and experience.
Lassiter Trojans
Head coach: Brittany Hughes, ninth year
Last year: fourth at county, sixth in Class AAAAAA state
Key swimmers: Charlie Banks, Sr., 50 free, Keifer Duong, Sr., Br, Elliot Elmore So., Br/Fly, Jason Franklin, Sr., 50 free, Carter Loftin, Jr., diving, Cody Miles, Fr., 200/500 Free, Adam O’Brien, Sr., fly/back, Andrew Pokorny, Sr., back, Parker Tanke, Jr., IM/fly
Team strengths: Experience and new energy with some new freshmen.
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Head coach: Stephen Sansing, first year
Last year: sixth at county, 11th Class AAAAAAA state
Key swimmers: Bentley Huff, Sr., Kale Mullins, So., Jonathan Borden, So.,, Collin Fulton, Sr., Aiden Harpe, Jr.
Team strengths: Will be able to compete with anyone in the county, and has good depth.
North Cobb Christian Eagles
Head coach: Kevin and Linda Ellis, 17th year
Last year: 11th in county, 9th at state
Key swimmers: Dante Tomaselli, Sr., Quinn McArdle, Sr., Cole Carden, Jr., Andrew Clark, Jr., John Caleb Holbrook, Jr., Tanner Hale, Jr., Grant Pool, Fr.
Team strengths: Versatility, and the team has grown in talent and size.
Pope Greyhounds
Head coach: Zachary Schreer, sixth year
Last year: seventh in county, 11th Class AAAAAA
Key swimmers: Ryan Weintraub, Sr., 100 back/200 IM, Bryce Peterson, Jr., 200 IM/100 Fly/100 Back, Holden Bickers, So., 50/100 free, Chase Cooper, Jr., 200 IM/100 Fly.
Team strengths: Very young, but has a lot of potential.
Whitefield Academy Wolfpack
Head coach: Morgan Johnson, first year
Last year:
Key swimmers: Jackson Brooks, So., back/free, Tucker Mansfield, So., breast, Kye Marerro, So., Will Boyer, Fr., free, Will Overstreet, Jr., free
Team strengths: A hard-working, dedicated team. There is a positive culture among the team due to fresh faces which has led to a boost in the team’s confidence.
GIRLS SWIMMING CAPSULES
Campbell Lady Spartans
Head coach: Jonathan Laird, 17th year
Last year: third in county, 13th state Class AAAAAAA
Key swimmers: Rhylie Turner, Sr., diving, Ann Davis, Jr., diving, Betsey Dunn, Fr., diving, Allison Damron, Sr., Relays/Free/Breast, Sophia Caceres, Sr., Relays/Fly/ Breast, Olivia Yahne, Sr., Relays/Free/Breast, Sophia Ishikawa, Jr., Relays/Back, Ava Lyon, Jr., Free, Evie Papenhagen, Jr., fly/free, Savannah Trumble, Jr., Breast, Julia Hodgson, Fr., Back/IM
Team strengths: Has a lot of depth on team and a large roster.
Hillgrove Lady Hawks
Head coach: Nikki Bisesi, 14th year
Last year: eighth in county
Key swimmers: Paige Cook, Sr., 100 breast/200 IM, Elise Barron, Jr., 50 free/100 fly
Team strengths: Team works well together, and is expecting to see growth this year.
Kennesaw Mountain Lady Mustangs
Head coach: David Reason, 21st year
Last year: tied for eighth in county, 15th in state Class AAAAAAA
Key swimmers: Reagan Reason, So., all strokes, Kyler Dixon, Sr., Diving, Katherine Brooker, So., Diving, Braylee Duke, So., Diving, Katie Huff, Fr., Back/Free, Chloe Stein, Jr., Free, Samantha Guercia, Jr., Fly/Free, Parker Lee, Jr.,Free/Fly, Reece Pechenino, Jr., Distance, Bella Smith, Jr., Back/Free, Simone Rodriguez, Jr., Fly/Free Claire Schwerd, So., all strokes, Mia Milholland, Fr., Back/Free, Ashley Tatum, Fr., Breast/Free
Team strengths: Has more depth than in previous years. Diving and youth will be biggest strengths.
Lassiter Lady Trojans
Head coach: Brittany Hughes, ninth year
Last year: second at county, Class AAAAAA state champions
Key swimmers: Elizabeth Blanco, Sr.,back/sprint/free, Kate Bradley, Fr., free/back, Allison Brown, Sr., 200/500 free, Francie Carson, Sr., 100/200 free, Gianna Conti So., 200 IM/back, Cosy Gale, So., free/back, Finnly Jollands, Fr., back/free, Rose Jones Fr., free, Caroline Lee, Jr., 100 free, Olivia Peters, Jr., 200 IM, Bridget O’Shaughnessy, Sr., 200/500 free, Maggie O’Shaughnessy, Fr., 200 IM/100 breast, Sophia Parker, Jr., fly/free, Abby Peyton, Sr., free, Morgan Shaw, Jr., free/back, Gavin Suchan, Jr., 500 free, Elizabeth Tilt, Jr., 200 IM/ 100 fly
Team strengths: A strong, diverse group of girls and will be able to spread out talent across all events. Returning many experienced girls, and have a young, eager freshman class.
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Head coach: Stephen Sansing, first year
Last year: 13th at county, 23rd Class AAAAAAA state
Key swimmers: Jeanette Liem, So., Jamie Hockey, Sr., Cecile Davila, Sr., Tiani Johnson, Jr.
Team strengths: Will be able to compete with anyone in the county, and has good depth.
North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles
Head coach: Kevin and Linda Ellis, 17th year
Last year: 16th in county
Key swimmers: Anna Sward, Sr., Chloe Hildreth, Sr., Agnes Yung, Sr., Erin Shaylor, So., Kate Marie Bullock, Fr., Morgan Mashburn, Fr.
Team strengths: Freshman and sophomore swimmers have added depth to relays. Will be more competitive as a team.
Pope Lady Greyhounds
Head coach: Zachary Schreer, sixth year
Last year: fourth in county, 10th Class AAAAAA
Key swimmers: Payton Munroe, Sr., 100 back/50 free. Kelsey Sanders, Sr., 100/200/500 free. Piper Slorahn, Fr., 100 fly/100/200 free, Caroline Owen, Fr., 100 Back/500 free, Natalie Stafford, Sr., 100 breast/200 IM, Mia Kunst, So., 100 back/100 fly/100 free, Katherine Hay, So., 500/200 free, Lily Sears, Fr., 100 breast/200 IM. Juliann Northrop, SO., 50 free/IM
Team strengths: Very well balanced. A young team, but have a lot of talented freshman.
Whitefield Academy Lady Wolfpack
Head coach: Morgan Johnson, first year
Last year:
Key swimmers: Amanda King, Sr., free/fly, Ari, Jr., free, Riess Estep, So., breast, Catherine Brown, Fr., free
Team strengths: The team has great leadership and a drive for competition. They chase down their opposers and have no fear of putting in the work in and out of the pool.
