Allatoona Lady Buccaneers
Head Coach: Joseph Soley, eighth season
2019 Record: 37-14, Region 6AAAAAA runners-up, Class AAAAAA state champions
Key Players: MH/MB, Sophie Anderson, Sr.; OH, O'Niece Roberts, Sr.; RS, Cayla Kalinowski, Jr.; MH/MB, Eliza Dockery, So.; L, Gracie Pynes; So.; OH/S Jackie Weller, So.; OH, Logan Kalinowski, Fr.; OH, Addison McLarty, Fr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Six returners to aid young, talented group
Campbell Lady Spartans
Head Coach: Judy Young, fourth season
2019 Record: 6-14, 2-3 in Region 2AAAAAAA, advanced to first round of the state tournament
Key Players: Sierra Smith, Jr.; Peyton Powers, Jr.; Kate Powers, Sr,; Taylor Smith, Sr.; Emma Lawton, Sr.; Katelyn Hsiang, Sr.; Vashy Bradford, Sr.
Team strengths heading into the season: On-court communication
Harrison Lady Hoyas
Head Coach: Kimberly Johnson, first season
2019 Record: 37-23, fourth in Region 6AAAAAA, advanced to second round of state playoffs
Key Players: S, Eden York, Sr.; Meaghan Urquhart, Sr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Depth and talent
Hillgrove Lady Hawks
Head Coach: Claire Self, seventh season
2019 Record: 17-20, second in Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to the second round of the state playoffs
Key Players: MB, Chelci Banks, Sr.; S, Morgan Jackson, Jr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Leadership and competitive edge.
Kell Lady Longhorns
Head Coach: Joseph Auriemma, fifth year
2019 Record: 34-16, Region 7AAAAA runner-up, advanced to elite eight in state playoffs.
Key Players: MB, Madison Page, Sr.; S/RS, Lindsey Milligan, Sr.; S, Jessica Mallet, Sr.; OH, Addison Nodhturft, Sr.; RS, Jaidyn Garcia, So.; DS, Jessica Holmes, So.; DS, Gretchen Mabrey, Fr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Offensive and defensive balance.
Kennesaw Mountain Lady Mustangs
Head Coach: Michael Loyd, sixth season
2019 Record: 33-14, 5-0 Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to the Class AAAAAAA elite eight
Key Players: MB/OPP, Milana Thornton, So.; MB, Leila Gainsford, Jr.; OH, Emily Maddock, Jr.; L, Gilian Huffman Jr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Serve-receive and defending.
Mount Bethel Christian Lady Eagles
Head Coach: Ryan Burke, second season
2019 Record: 13-19, 5-6 in Region 6A, advanced to first round of the state tournament
Key Players: OH, Maddie Walker, Sr., S/RS Marigny Risey, Sr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Experience and offense
Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles
Head Coach: Selina Chancy, 10th season
2019 Record: 31-15, Region 6A runner-up, advanced to state final four
Key Players: OH, Catherine Ethridge, Sr.; S, Paige Armstrong, Jr.; L, Mary Lusk, Jr.; M, Kara Dunn, Jr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Ball control, blocking and serving
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Head Coach: Steven Sansing, fifth season
2019 Record: 24-25, third in Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to second round of the state playoffs
Key Players: S/RS, Kayla Johnson, Sr.; M, Chris Pratcher, Sr.; OH, Ellie Boyle, So.; M, Kalana Garner, Sr.; OH, Camden Weigle, Jr.; S, Laila Hixon, So.
Team strengths heading into the season: Veteran, strong hitting team with many returning starters.
North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles
Head Coach: Sara Mitchell, second season
2019 Record: 18-15, third in Region 6A, advanced to second round of state playoffs.
Key Players: OH, Anneka Clingman, Sr.; L, Kayla Clingman, Sr.; S, Emily Simpson, Jr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Experience and chemistry. Strong serving team with scrappy defense.
Lassiter Lady Trojans
Head Coach: Greg Hodge, 12th season
2019 Record: 32-8, 3-2 Region 4AAAAAAA, advanced to state finals
Key Players: L, Camille McCraw, Sr.; S, Katie Bochniak, Jr.; OH, Kate Kudlac, Jr.; DS, Ella Fiorelli, Jr.; OH, Rebecca Watkins, So.
Team strengths heading into the season: Experience, as new players step up
Pope Lady Greyhounds
Head Coach: Jeffrey White, first season
2019 Record: 37-13, 11-3 in Region 7AAAAAA, advanced to the final four in the state playoffs
Key Players: MH, Lily Harvey, Sr.; MH, Ayanna Rodgers, Jr.; S, Ella Mae Burris, Jr.; L/DS Adair Hutchinson, Sr.; L/DS Kelli Kaiser, Sr.; L/DS, Kristin Ross, Sr.; OH, Sadie Woodworth, Sr.; OH, Sophie-Katherine Harvey, Fr.; S, Cooper Abney, Fr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Strong in the middle. Passing and back row defense should be solid.
South Cobb Lady Eagles
Head Coach: Amanda Fry, fourth season
2019 Record: 10-15, 2-6 Region 6AAAAAA
Key Players: M, Chioma Ibenyenwa, Sr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Team is quick to cover the court
Walker Lady Wolverines
Head Coach: Ryan Stadler, second season
2019 Record: 45-6, won Region 6A, advanced to state finals
Key Players: S, Meera Manocha, Fr.; DS, Nishtha Mayani, Fr.; OH Emma Toro, Fr.; RS Grace Williams, Fr.; MH/RS/DS, Janie Harrison, Jr.; OH, Lauren Haynes, Jr.; MH, Hannah Charles, Sr.; S/RS Mattie Garrett, Sr.; MH Sarah Laufer, Sr.; L, Amelia Wetherington, Sr.; OH/RS Julia Wieskopf, Sr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Team mentality
Wheeler Lady Wildcats
Head Coach: Kelly Feddersen, third season
2019 Record: 10-26, 1-5 in Region 2AAAAAAA
Key Players: S/RS, Faith Chernowski, Sr.; M Tanya Thakkat, Sr.; OH/S Elena Volger, Jr.;
OH, Helen Stadler, Jr.; DS/L Sydni Hardeman, Fr.; M, Kailey McGrady, Fr.
Team strengths heading into the season: Defense, height, blocking and power hitters
Editor’s note: Numerous requests for capsule information was requested.
