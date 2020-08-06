Allatoona Lady Buccaneers
Head Coach: Bradley Strickland, first season
2019 Record: 12-14, 9-7 Region 6AAAAAA
Key Players: C, Emma Bailey Sr.; SS/2B Rylee Reeves, Sr.; OF/P Zoe Porche, Sr.; 1B Taylyn Fontenot, Sr.; P, Mia Genovese, Jr.; OF, Payton O’Connor, Jr.; 3B Haley Coyle, So.; OF/C Sam Beck, So.
Team strength heading into the season: Senior leadership and strong defense.
Campbell Lady Spartans
Head Coach: Josh Kimball, seventh season
2019 Record: 14-17, 3-4 Region 2AAAAAAA, advanced to the first round of state playoffs
Key Players: C/SS Bella Galloway, Sr.; OF Adrienne Bradley, Sr.; 1B Anslee Roberts, Sr.; C/3B Daija Gresham, Jr.; P/1B Hailey McCain, Jr.; 2B/3B Abbie Gould, Jr.
Team strength heading into the season: Experience and chemistry. Motivated underclassmen competing for every spot.
Harrison Lady Hoyas
Head Coach: Matt Jones, ninth season
2019 Record: 17-12, third in Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to first round of state playoffs
Key Players: 3B, Grier Bruce, Sr.; CF, Emma Grace Walker, Sr.; 1B, Sara Peterson, Sr.; C Riley Poarch, Sr.
Team strength heading into the season: Defense and offensive depth.
Hillgrove Lady Hawks
Head Coach: Laura Voyles, ninth season
2019 Record: 21-9, advanced to second round of the state playoffs
Key Players: C, Divina Checo, Sr.; OF, Katie Hassenboehler, Sr.; SS, Morgan McQuagge, Jr.
Team strength heading into the season: Leadership on and off the field. New players stepping into new roles.
Kell Lady Longhorns
Head Coach: Kevin Foster, third season
2019 Record: 15-19 overall. 5-11 in Region 7AAAAA, fourth place in Region 7AAAAA tournament, advanced to second round of state.
Key Players: P/1B Savannah Markt, Sr.; C Jodi Inglis, Sr.; INF/OF Meghan Hamilton, Sr.; SS/OF Brooke Kell, Jr.; INF/OF, Brooke Smith, So.; INF/OF Alex Wesley, Fr.
Team strength heading into the season: Strong senior leadership headed up captain Savannah Markt. Entire lineup has a chance to contribute if they remain healthy.
Kennesaw Mountain Lady Mustangs
Head Coach: Lisa Chapman, 21st season
2019 record: 17-8, 13-2 in Region 3AAAAAAA, region champion, advanced to second round of state
Key Players: P, Peyton Corey, Sr.; C, Emma Ramos, Sr.; SS/2B, Taylor Brown, Sr.; SS/2B Hannah Glass, So.; OF, Jaden Griffin, So.; OF, Allison McGinnis, So., P McKayla Stephens, So.
Team strength heading into the season: Defense and starting pitching
Lassiter Lady Trojans
Head Coach: Jason Campbell, ninth season
2019 Record: 21-11, third in Region 4AAAAAAA, advanced to the second round of the state playoffs
Key Players: SS, Paige Bennett, Sr.; C, Logan Champion, Sr.; 1B/3B Sydney Carter, Sr.; OF Jill Vitamanti, Sr.; 2B, Gracyn Tucker. So.; P Lisa Heller, Jr.; P Ellie Kean, Jr.; 1B, Brooke Sims, So.
Team strength heading into the season: Senior leadership
Marietta Lady Blue Devils
Head Coach: Neal Sammons, fifth season
2019 Record: 13-12, fourth in Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to first round of the state playoffs
Key Players: SS, Zoe Adams, Sr.; P/INF McKeala Walker, So.; OF/C MiKayla Duke, Sr.; C/OF McKenzie Walker, Sr.
Team strength heading into the season: Senior leadership, strong pitching and speed.
McEachern Lady Indians
Head Coach: Cory Cottrell, fourth season
2019 Record: 4-19, 1-14 in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key Players: OF, Eden Flemming, Sr.; OF, Brielle Thompson, Jr.; INF, Tylar Jackson, Jr.; P, Cammy Pharr, Fr.; Util., Jasmine Alway, So.
Team strength heading into the season: Pitching and hitting
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Head Coach: Michael Turchan, first season
2019 record: 6-18, fifth place in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key Players: SS, Kendall Minard, Sr., 3B, Bailey Brumley, Jr., 1B, Mackenzie Mathews, So.; P, Samantha Mathews, Fr.; C/OF Aubrey King, Fr.; C/OF Lauren Byrd, Fr.
Team strength heading into the season: Work ethic and drive to improve.
North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles
Head Coach: Cortney Stewart, first season
2019 Record: 7-13, 4-7 in Region 6A, advanced to first round of the state playoffs
Key Players: P, Rylee Greaves, Sr.; INF, Alli Stroud, Sr.
Team strength heading into the season: Chemistry and the willing to learn.
Pebblebrook Lady Falcons
Head Coach: Jason Ryals, second season
2019 record: 7-2, not eligible for postseason
Key Players: C, Kiki Owens, Sr.; SS, Keasia Owens, So.; 3B, Paula Mata, Sr.
Team strength heading into the season: Team chemistry on a young group that has become a cohesive unit.
Pope Lady Greyhounds
Head Coach: Chris Turco, 14th season
2019 record: 30-4, Region 7AAAAAA champion, Class AAAAAA state champion
Key Players: P, Hallie Adams, Sr.; 1B/OF Bailey Chapin, Sr.; OF, Kaitlyn Wells, Sr.; P/1B, Morgan Herman, Sr.; INF/OF Abby Rocco, Sr.; 3B/C Katie Ward, Jr.; INF Peyton McCormack, Jr.; OF, Kate East, Jr.; OF/SS Jadyn Laneaux, So., C/Util, Emily Ricci, So.; C, Natalie Klingler, So.
Team strength heading into the season: Pope returns the entire pitching staff, and adds talented underclassmen to add depth to the rotation. In addition, seven starters return to help defend the title.
Sprayberry Lady Yellow Jackets
Head Coach: Desmond Atwell, second season
2019 Record: 16-17, finished fourth in Region 6AAAAAA, advanced to first round of the state tournament
Key Players: INF, Audrey Johnson, Sr.; P/INF, Taylor Wood, Sr.; C, Danielle Sharum, Sr.;
INF/P Kat Sharum, Jr.; OF, Ava Davenport, So.; OF, Cate Willhoff, Sr.;
Team strength heading into the season: Depth and experience as the team returns nine starters from last year’s squad.
Editor's note: Multiple requests were made for each team's capsule information.
