Allatoona Lady Buccaneers
Head Coach: Patrick Parsons, Seventh season
2019 Record: Sixth in Cobb County; First in Area 6AAAAAA; Sixth in Class AAAAAAA
Key Runners: Kelsey Grass, So,; Marta Bechtold, So.; Abby Hohl, So.; Abby Curtin, So.; Ally Sigler, So.; Emily Heffron, Jr.
Team Strengths: Experience in a young group.
Harrison Lady Hoyas
Head Coach: Jason Scott, Kent Simmons, 18th season
2019 Record: Second in Cobb County, Second in Area 3AAAAAAA, Sixth in Class AAAAAAA
Key Runners: Riley Perlakowski, Sr.; Allison Baker, Sr.; Kate Curtis, So.; Lidia Longo, So.; Ellary Hackworth, So.
Team Strengths: Strong No. 1 runner and quality newcomers.
Hillgrove Lady Hawks
Head Coach: Jonathan Gambrell, Seventh season
2019 Record: First in Cobb County, First in Area 3AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state champions
Key Runners: Ava Brooks, Jr.; Lizzy Smith, 11th; Reese Terza, So.; Meghan Flanagan, So.; Gaby Osornio, So.; Elizabeth Ellis, Sr.; Reese Connelly, Sr.
Team Strengths: Mix of veteran and new runners.
Kell Lady Longhorns
Head Coach: Andrea Jenkins, 11th season
2019 Record: Fifth in Area 7AAAAA
Key Runners: Brianna Waddell, Sr.; Delaney Gilchrist, Sr.; Anna Babcock, Sr.; Nina Harris, Jr.; Ansley Knor, So.; Brighton Moore, So.; Kaitly Bailey, So.; Elana Darsey, So.
Team Strengths: Experience on what is still a young team.
Marietta Lady Blue Devils
Head Coach: Jack Stephens: 22nd season
2019 Record: Third in Cobb County, Second in Area 3AAAAAAA, Sixth in Class AAAAAAA
Key Runners: Betsy Gordon, Sr.; Hattie Rydinsky, Sr.; Macie Pfeuffer, Sr.; Finlay Mann, Jr.
Team Strengths: Training and experience.
Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles
Head Coach: Jason Beard, Ninth season
2019 Record: Third in Area 6A, 14th in Class A-Private
Key Runners: Reagan Davis, Jr.; Lili Watford, Jr.; AK Hambrick, Sr.
Team Strengths: Good mix of upper and underclassmen.
North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles
Head Coach: Kristy Sanders, 15th season
2019 Record: Second in Area 6A
Key Runners: Abbie Clark, Jr.; Elizabeth Shaylor, So.; Kristanna Garner, So.
Team Strengths: Runners who love to train and compete.
Osborne Lady Cardinals
Head Coach: Mary Tippens, 4th season
2019 Record: Ran JV only
Key Runners: Leonnie Remy, So.; Yesenia Gonzalez, Jr.
Team Strengths: Talented young runners
Pope Lady Greyhounds
Head Coach: Cathi Monk, 17th season
2019 Record: Third in Cobb County, Second in Area 7AAAAAA, Third in Class AAAAAA
Key Runners: Sophie Boice, Sr.; Lorel Golden, Jr.; Charlotte Dunn, So.; Rachel Dodsworth, Sr.; Isa Blair, Sr.; Mia Boice, Sr.; Claudia Futrell, So.; Sarah Juhn, Sr.; Catherine Greer, Jr.; Madeline Gaskin, Jr.
Team Strengths: Experience and team motivation.
Walton Lady Raiders
Head Coach: Travis Gower, 12th season
2019 Record: Fourth in Cobb County, Fourth in Area 4AAAAAAA, Third in Class AAAAAAA
Key Runners: Sarah Burwell, Sr.; Hannah Walker, Sr.; Riley Michaud, Sr.; Arden Keeter, So.; Emily McNeice, Jr.; Zelda Williams, Sr.; Grace Haggerty, So.
Team Strengths: Top returners and experience.
Walker Lady Wolverines
Head Coach: Tom Auger, 15th season
2019 Record: Fifth in Area 6A
Key Runners: Tara Dietzel, Jr.
Team Strengths: Depth and a strong senior class
Editor's Note: Requests for capsule information were made to all schools.
