Allatoona Buccaneers

Head Coach: Patrick Parsons, Seventh season

2019 Record: Sixth in Cobb County; Second in Area 6AAAAAA; Ninth in Class AAAAAAA

Key Runners: Gabe Bowman, Sr.; Lukas McCorkle, Sr.; Issac Hohl, Jr.

Team Strengths: Trust and sportsmanship.

Harrison Hoyas

Head Coach: Jason Scott, Kent Simmons, 18th season

2019 Record: First in Cobb County, First in Area 3AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state champions

Key Runners: Sully Shelton, Sr.; Noah Connelly, Sr.; Kaden McVey, Jr.; Mark Ravenscraft, Jr.; Brian Boyle, Sr.; James Boyle Sr.

Team Strengths: Depth and experience.

Hillgrove Hawks

Head Coach: Jonathan Gambrell, Seventh season

2019 Record: Fifth in Cobb County, Fourth in Area 3AAAAAAA,, 14th in Class AAAAAAA

Key Runners: Brian Niswonger, Jr.; Nino Madeo, Jr.; Noah Yates, So.; Evan Sassenberger, Sr.; Will Ervin, So.; Jack Thompson, So.; Devin Bell, Sr.; Connor Migliore, So.

Team Strengths: Mix of veteran and new runners.

Kell Longhorns

Head Coach: Andrea Jenkins, 11th season

2019 Record: Finished sixth in Area 7AAAAA

Key Runners: Zeller Moore, Sr.; Jack Gallagher Sr.; William Mack, Sr.; Wesley Shannon, Jr.

Team Strengths: New faces mixing with senior leadership.

Marietta Blue Devils

Head Coach: Jack Stephens: 22nd season

2019 Record: Second in Cobb County, First in Area 3AAAAAAA, Fourth in Class AAAAAAA

Key Runners: Khamari Miller, Sr.; Jared Fortenbery, So.; James May, Jr.; Cade Mayfield, Jr.; Joe Compton, Sr.

Team Strengths: Solid front runner and depth.

Mount Paran Christian Eagles

Head Coach: Jason Beard, Ninth season

2019 Record: Second in Area 6A, 10th in Class A-Private

Key Runners: Joseph Ferary, So.; Giovanni Ferary, So.; Matthew Buchan, Sr.; Eli Brackman, So.

Team Strengths: Experience, and good group of young runners.

North Cobb Christian Eagles

Head Coach: Kristy Sanders, 15th season

2019 Record: Third in Area 6A

Key Runners: Tyler Darwin, Jr.; Jackson Ruddell, Jr.; Christian Moss, Sr.

Team Strengths: Experience and dedication to training.

Osborne Cardinals

Head Coach: Mary Tippens, Fourth season

2019 Record: Eighth in Area 6AAAAAA

Key Runners: CJ Wilson, Sr.; Chris McAstocker, Sr.; Kendrick Maciel, Jr.; Javion Hambrick, So.

Team Strengths: Team work ethic.

Pope Greyhounds

Head Coach: Cathi Monk, 17th season

2019 Record: Third in Cobb County, Area 7AAAAA champions, Second in Class AAAAAA

Key Runners: Zane Pizzuti, Sr.; Carter Spohn, So.; Benny Brenneman, So.; Alec Wark, Jr.; Paxton O'Shaughnessy, So.; William Wright, So.; Davis Laushey, Jr.; Connor Sheahan, Jr.; Michael Cross, Jr.; Sean Hanlon, Jr.

Team Strengths: Dedication of younger runners.

Walker Wolverines

Head Coach: Tom Auger, 15th season

2019 Record: Eighth in Area 6A

Key Runners: Amani Ngigi, Sr.

Walton Raiders

Head Coach: Travis Gower, 12th season

2019 Record: Third in Cobb County, First in Area 4AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state champions

Key Runners: Samuel Balboa, Sr.; Harrison Waddell, Sr.; Evan Sommer, Sr.; Wylie Bingham, Jr.; Brick Conway, Jr.; Grant Helms, So.; Kenyele Brown, So.

Team Strengths: Team depth.

Editor's note: Multiple requests for capsule information were sent to each school.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.