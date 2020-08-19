Allatoona Buccaneers
Head Coach: Patrick Parsons, Seventh season
2019 Record: Sixth in Cobb County; Second in Area 6AAAAAA; Ninth in Class AAAAAAA
Key Runners: Gabe Bowman, Sr.; Lukas McCorkle, Sr.; Issac Hohl, Jr.
Team Strengths: Trust and sportsmanship.
Harrison Hoyas
Head Coach: Jason Scott, Kent Simmons, 18th season
2019 Record: First in Cobb County, First in Area 3AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state champions
Key Runners: Sully Shelton, Sr.; Noah Connelly, Sr.; Kaden McVey, Jr.; Mark Ravenscraft, Jr.; Brian Boyle, Sr.; James Boyle Sr.
Team Strengths: Depth and experience.
Hillgrove Hawks
Head Coach: Jonathan Gambrell, Seventh season
2019 Record: Fifth in Cobb County, Fourth in Area 3AAAAAAA,, 14th in Class AAAAAAA
Key Runners: Brian Niswonger, Jr.; Nino Madeo, Jr.; Noah Yates, So.; Evan Sassenberger, Sr.; Will Ervin, So.; Jack Thompson, So.; Devin Bell, Sr.; Connor Migliore, So.
Team Strengths: Mix of veteran and new runners.
Kell Longhorns
Head Coach: Andrea Jenkins, 11th season
2019 Record: Finished sixth in Area 7AAAAA
Key Runners: Zeller Moore, Sr.; Jack Gallagher Sr.; William Mack, Sr.; Wesley Shannon, Jr.
Team Strengths: New faces mixing with senior leadership.
Marietta Blue Devils
Head Coach: Jack Stephens: 22nd season
2019 Record: Second in Cobb County, First in Area 3AAAAAAA, Fourth in Class AAAAAAA
Key Runners: Khamari Miller, Sr.; Jared Fortenbery, So.; James May, Jr.; Cade Mayfield, Jr.; Joe Compton, Sr.
Team Strengths: Solid front runner and depth.
Mount Paran Christian Eagles
Head Coach: Jason Beard, Ninth season
2019 Record: Second in Area 6A, 10th in Class A-Private
Key Runners: Joseph Ferary, So.; Giovanni Ferary, So.; Matthew Buchan, Sr.; Eli Brackman, So.
Team Strengths: Experience, and good group of young runners.
North Cobb Christian Eagles
Head Coach: Kristy Sanders, 15th season
2019 Record: Third in Area 6A
Key Runners: Tyler Darwin, Jr.; Jackson Ruddell, Jr.; Christian Moss, Sr.
Team Strengths: Experience and dedication to training.
Osborne Cardinals
Head Coach: Mary Tippens, Fourth season
2019 Record: Eighth in Area 6AAAAAA
Key Runners: CJ Wilson, Sr.; Chris McAstocker, Sr.; Kendrick Maciel, Jr.; Javion Hambrick, So.
Team Strengths: Team work ethic.
Pope Greyhounds
Head Coach: Cathi Monk, 17th season
2019 Record: Third in Cobb County, Area 7AAAAA champions, Second in Class AAAAAA
Key Runners: Zane Pizzuti, Sr.; Carter Spohn, So.; Benny Brenneman, So.; Alec Wark, Jr.; Paxton O'Shaughnessy, So.; William Wright, So.; Davis Laushey, Jr.; Connor Sheahan, Jr.; Michael Cross, Jr.; Sean Hanlon, Jr.
Team Strengths: Dedication of younger runners.
Walker Wolverines
Head Coach: Tom Auger, 15th season
2019 Record: Eighth in Area 6A
Key Runners: Amani Ngigi, Sr.
Walton Raiders
Head Coach: Travis Gower, 12th season
2019 Record: Third in Cobb County, First in Area 4AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state champions
Key Runners: Samuel Balboa, Sr.; Harrison Waddell, Sr.; Evan Sommer, Sr.; Wylie Bingham, Jr.; Brick Conway, Jr.; Grant Helms, So.; Kenyele Brown, So.
Team Strengths: Team depth.
Editor's note: Multiple requests for capsule information were sent to each school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.