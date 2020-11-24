Allatoona Buccaneers

Head coach: Chad Phillips, third season

Last year: 18-11, Region 6AAAAAA runner-up, advanced to second round

Key players: Kevin Taylor, Sr., G/F; Isaiah Logan, Sr., G; Cameron Baldwin, Sr., F; Marshall Willingham, Sr., F; Warren Williams, Sr., G; Cayden Charles, Jr., G

Team strengths: Four of five starters return providing experience

Campbell Spartans

Head coach: James Gwyn, 26th season

Last year: 12-14

Key players: Chandler Jones Sr.; Marcos San Miguel, So.; Jeremiah Wilkinson, Fr., David Clark, Fr.

Team strengths: Youthful exuberance

Harrison Hoyas

Head coach: David Brock, second season

Last year: 12-13

Key players: BJ Brown, So. G; Nic Mangram, Sr., G; Avery Marshall, Jr., G; Kanye Deas, Jr., G; Will Cepress, Sr., F

Hillgrove Hoyas

Head coach: Ed Morris, 15th season

Last year: 11-18, fourth in Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to second round

Key players: Jalen Royals, Sr., F; Sterling Eason, Sr., G; Jordan Brock, Sr., G Ty Tarpley, Sr., G; Jalen Hayes, Sr., G; Andre Kidd, Jr., G; Evan Cole, Jr., G; Isaiah Pettigrew, Jr., F; Brody Hollingsworth, Jr., G; Darius Johnson, Jr., G; Malcolm Patterson, Jr., G

Team strengths: Depth and consistency

Kell Longhorns

Head coach: Jermaine Sellers, ninth season

Last year: 26-6 overall, Region 7AAAA champions, advanced to semifinals

Key players: Scoota Henderson, Jr., G; Najhae Colon, Sr., G; Manny Duany, Jr. G; Aaron Smith, So., F; Jaylen Harris, Sr., G

Team strengths: Experience, guard play.

Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs

Head coach: Christopher Blair, second season

Last year: 13-16 overall, 5-5 in Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to second round

Key players: Nick Hein, Sr., G; Jordan James, Sr., G

Team strengths: Senior leadership of Hein and James will lead the way.

McEachern Indians

Head coach: Mike Thompson, 13th season

Last year: 24-7, lost in semifinals

Key players: Cameron McDowell, Sr., G; Chance Moore, Sr., G; Randy Brady, Sr., G; Bobby Moore, Sr., G

Team strengths: The Indians are an older team with a lot of experience

Mount Paran Christian Eagles

Head coach: Greg Phillips, sixth season

Last year: 14-11, advanced to second round

Key players: Dylan Bennifield, Sr., G; Raphael Parent, Sr., F; Chase Williams, Jr., F; Tyler Minnick, So., G

Team strengths: Players are ready to compete and get better

North Cobb Warriors

Head coach: Terry Gorsuch, 22nd season

Last year: 15-13, Region 3AAAAAAA runner-up regular season and tournament, advanced to second round

Key players: Jared DeJesus, Sr., F; Tyler Gorsuch, Sr., G; Jaiden Neville, Sr., G; Alex Acosta, Jr., F; Evan Daniel, So., F; Kisean Dickson, Sr., G; Josiah Gooch, Sr., G; Sean Haliburton, Sr., G; Chase Reed, Sr., F

Team strengths: Seven seniors give team maturity and experience. Three returning starters plus a core of lettermen provide depth and versatility. Roster includes balance of quickness and length.

Pebblebrook Falcons

Head coach: George Washington, 10th season

Last year: 16-14, Region 2AAAAAAA runner-up, advanced to second round

Key players: Jamall Clyce, Sr., G; Danny Stubbs Jr., Sr., G; Tyler Shirley, Sr., G; Blake Hadley, Sr., F; Aaron Reddish, Sr., G

Team strengths: Long team of good shooters; defensively strong.

Pope Greyhounds

Head coach: Pat Abney, 19th season

Last year: 21-8 record, advanced to state playoffs

Key players: Will Kolker, Sr., G; Cameron Bleshoy, Jr., F; Jack Dempsey, Jr., C; Zach Marinko, Sr., F; Trey Kaiser, Jr., F; Jonathan Coles, Sr., G; Sam Baumgarten, Sr., F; Luke Veeder, Sr., F

Team strengths: Kolker and Bleshoy will lead the team as it is inexperienced in other areas. Program thrives on team chemistry.

South Cobb Eagles

Head coach: Greg Moultrie, 10th season

Last season: 28-3, Region 6AAAAAA champions, advanced to semifinals

Key players: Da’Quan Riggins, Sr., G; Travis Burrus, Sr., G; Baqi Lecky, Sr, G; Jens Rueckert Jr, Sr., F; Robert Dix, JR., G; Basit Lecky, Sr., F

Team strengths: Multiple players with good leadership qualities.

Sprayberry Yellow Jackets

Head coach: Michael Marchese, first season

Last season: 5-25, advanced to state playoffs

Key players: Josh O’Donoghue, Sr., G; LePra George, Sr., G; Jelani Harmon, Sr., G

Team strengths: Senior leadership. Quality depth and guard play.

Walker Wolverines

Head coach: Bryce Brickhouse, ninth season

Last season: 21-8, third in Region 6A, advanced to quarterfinals

Key players: Matt Brown, Sr., G; Tate Harrison, Jr., G; Keon Smart, Sr., G; Omari Daniel, Jr., G

Team strengths: Speed of the guard play

Walton Raiders

Head coach: Bo Abney, fourth season

Last season: 16-14, second in Region 4AAAAAAA, qualified for playoffs

Key players: Luka Availiani, Sr., G; Dylan Pumpian, Sr., G; Carson Adler, Sr., F; Landon Hong, Sr., G; Luke Flynn, fr., G; Jonathan Awoleye, Jr., F

Team strengths: Senior leadership, depth, and ability to shoot the 4-pointer

Wheeler Wildcats

Head coach: Larry Thompson, fourth season

Last season: 24-7, Region 2AAAAAAA champions, Class AAAAAAA state champion

Key players: A.J. Burke, Sr., G; Jahiem Hudson, Sr., F; Kaleb Washington, Sr., F; Jamill Giles, Sr., C; Cam Johnson, So., G; Amir Green-Jones, So., G

Team strengths: Size, state championship experience, depth

Whitefield Academy Wolfpack

Head coach: Courtney Brooks, fourth season

Last season: 15-13, fifth in Region 6A, qualified for playoffs

Key players: Myles Redding, Sr., G; Ethan Garrett, Sr., G; Deuce Miller, Jr., F; RJ Simmons, Jr., SF; John Johnson, Jr., G; Drew Philips, Jr., F

Team strengths: A long team with versatile players

