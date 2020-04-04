Early in his Mount Paran Christian swimming career, Mitchell Norton arrived at practice wearing a University of Georgia T-shirt.
Coach Bonnie Roginsky said she asked him if that is where he wanted to go to college and he said it was.
"I told him if he continued to work the way he does, he would eventually get there," Roginsky said.
Norton has since verbally committed to swimming for the Bulldogs, and for the last three years, all he has done is prove his coach to be correct.
In 2018 as a freshman, Norton won the Class 1A-3A 200-yard free style state championship and finished third in the 100-yard backstroke. Last year, he came home with the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle championships.
This season, he defended both titles. For his efforts, Norton is the 2019-20 Marietta Daily Journal Boys All-County Swimmer of the Year.
"He has meant so much to this program," Roginsky said. "First helping with the relays, and now as an individual. Each year he has qualified for all of his individual events."
A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-America, Norton made a little history along the way to this year's state meet. He won both the 100 and 200 freestyle at the Cobb County Championships, but his time of 45.31 in the 100, broke a 17-year-old meet record, previously held by former Lassiter and Olympic swimmer Bryan Lundquist.
Also, he dropped his times considerably from the county meet to the state meet. In the state finals, he swam 44.84 in the 100, and after winning county in the 200 with a time of 1:39.36, he dropped that to 1:37.71.
Roginsky said each year she sees significant gains in Norton's speeds, and she gives credit to the competition. Not only in high school, but in the year-round events Norton is able to compete in as a member of the Marietta Marlins.
"He's always try to better himself. It's hours and hours of swimming." Roginsky said. "A better time, a better stroke. He always has a goal."
With five individual state titles to his credit already, and still a senior season to swim, there really is only one thing left that Norton can do.
"A trifecta," Roginsky said about winning the 100 and 200. "There are very few people who have done it. Let's win three in a row."
