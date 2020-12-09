A SpaceX prototype launched to roughly 40,000 feet, flipped itself around in midair and then landed vertically but hard, and in a ball of flames, in South Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
SpaceX routinely performs a flip maneuver, which positions the rocket to return to Earth and land vertically, when launching its Falcon 9 rocket. But Wednesday was the company's first flip maneuver attempt with a vehicle of this size. The spacecraft appeared to be falling in a horizontal position — which was expected and has been termed by many as a belly flop — and then its engine ignited and turned the vehicle vertical. It didn't quite stick the landing, but SpaceX seemed pleased with the test despite the fact that the craft blew up on landing. On its live video feed, the text "Awesome test. Congrats Starship team!" appeared along the bottom.
"Mars, here we come!!" tweeted SpaceX founder Elon Musk. "Successful ascent, switchover to header tanks & precise flap control to landing point! Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!" RUD stands for Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly — ie a crash.
It was the company's highest flight for the Starship prototype, which is being developed outside of Brownsville to launch atop the Super Heavy rocket and carry people to the moon, Mars and beyond.
"With a test such as this, success is not measured by completion of specific objectives but rather how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship," SpaceX said on its website prior to the test.
SpaceX called Wednesday's launch from Boca Chica a "high-altitude suborbital flight test." The LabPadre YouTube channel, which monitors the Starship progress and shares live video, said the vehicle was expected to launch to 12.5 kilometers. That's more than 7 1/2 miles — or 41,000 feet.
Essentially, it was a really big hop.
SpaceX attempted the launch on Tuesday, but it was aborted one second before liftoff. Then earlier on Wednesday, the countdown clock was held at 2 minutes, 6 seconds.
The third attempt propelled the SN8 prototype, standing for Serial No. 8, into a cloudless blue sky. The launch was intended to test a variety of Starship vehicle functions, including how well its three Raptor engines performed and how the vehicle managed its propellant transition.
Prior to launch, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Twitter that there was a there was a "probably 1/3 chance of completing all mission objectives."
Phil Smith, a space industry analyst at Bryce Space and Technology, said all rockets and spacecraft receive rigorous, iterative testing before they're considered operational. But it's especially important to test systems that will carry people in a real-world environment — not just on a computer simulation.
"You want such a vehicle to be as close to foolproof as possible," Smith said in an email.
SpaceX has been ramping up its work in Boca Chica. Earlier this year, the SpaceX SN5 and SN6 prototypes flew to roughly 150 meters, which is about 500 feet. And last year, its smaller "Starhopper" prototype launched nearly 500 feet into the air to test its one Raptor engine.
Wednesday's landing wasn't the first fire to be seen in Boca Chica. Starship prototypes has seen a variety of leaks or explosions, but the company keeps pushing forward with a fast-paced cadence of test, fail, fix, test again, fail again and then fix again as SpaceX hopes to, one day, launch people from South Texas.
