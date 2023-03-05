GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina wasn’t sure if it would see Tennessee or LSU for the SEC tournament championship game after a semifinal win Saturday.
Regardless of the opponent, though, South Carolina wanted a win to eliminate the sting from the last-second championship loss to Kentucky in 2022.
“Everyone knows we didn’t get the job done last year,” senior guard Zia Cooke said on Saturday. “So whoever steps in front (of us), we’re ready to go to war with.”
Cooke’s message stayed consistent with South Carolina’s on-court execution in a 74-58 SEC tournament clinching win against Tennessee on Sunday.
South Carolina scouted Tennessee during its game against LSU, witnessing Tennessee rally from a 17-point deficit to knock off the Tigers. Upon watching that game and considering its other recent battle with Tennessee, the Gamecocks were more on guard for what was to come.
“I think the biggest thing for us was the physicality part,” senior guard Brea Beal said. “We can definitely be a lot more physical than we were being, especially when you’re playing bigs from Tennessee and LSU. You’ve got to be physical on the boards, physical when you’re driving.”
South Carolina got out to an efficient start from the field, a much different performance than the teams’ meeting in Knoxville. The Gamecocks shot 15-of-26 from the floor in the first half.
Cooke dropped 24 points to go along with three steals, knocking down jumpshots and scoring on fast breaks.
Aliyah Boston got going early with 10 first-quarter points, making her first five shots of the game. She ended with 18 points and seven rebounds, winning the MVP award of the SEC tournament for her three-game showing.
“I just wanted to dominate who was guarding me at my position,” Boston said after Sunday’s win. “So that’s how I started off the game.”
South Carolina led by 15 points after a 3-pointer from Bree Hall in the third quarter. But that didn’t give the Gamecocks comfort.
South Carolina led by 14 points in the fourth quarter against Kentucky in last year’s championship game. The Wildcats stormed back, went on a 21-5 run and won on a game-winning 3-pointer.
So with the big lead Sunday, the team was focused on completing the job.
“We had to make sure that we completed the job because we know what it felt like to be up a lot and then lose,” senior forward Laeticia Amihere said. “We had to make sure that we stayed composed and we didn’t take our foot off the gas.”
South Carolina’s 2019 recruiting class has won the SEC tournament three times in its four seasons at South Carolina.
Last year’s loss to Kentucky is where South Carolina’s program-best 38-game winning streak can be traced too. Each player was asked question after question about the improbable defeat they suffered to the Wildcats and if it was a motivating factor for the national championship run.
The Gamecocks defeated Kentucky twice this season and swept their way through the SEC regular season and tournament.
As the yellow and blue confetti fell down throughout Bon Secours Wellness Arena after South Carolina’s championship win, last year’s loss to Kentucky — even if briefly — became a distant memory.
“We’ve become so much of a better team since last year, so it’s so far behind for me,” Cooke said. “But I’m definitely happy that we were able to get it done this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.