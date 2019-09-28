Kennesaw Mountain won its third Region 3AAAAAAA title in the last four years Friday after beating North Cobb 15-3 in four innings on the road.
With the region opting not to play a tournament this season, the Lady Mustangs (16-4, 12-1) will be the top seed going into the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
The Lady Mustangs scored 12 of their runs in the third inning to pull away.
Kennesaw Mountain is now two games in front of second-place Hillgrove in the standings, with games at McEachern and North Paulding still to play. North Paulding is third in the standings, with Marietta fourth.
Jaden Mason was 3-for-3 with three RBIs against North Cobb. Hannah Glass was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, McKayla Stephens was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Madison Caren had two RBIs.
► Marietta in playoffs for first time: After going winless on the season as recently as three years ago, Marietta (13-7, 6-6) is in the state playoffs for the first time in the history of its fast-pitch program.
Marietta’s 7-1 win over McEachern on Friday put the Lady Blue Devils five games in front of North Cobb and McEachern, who have only one region win apiece, in the region standings.
McKaela Walker put together a dominant pitching performance against McEachern, striking out 19 and holding the Lady Indians to two hits and a walk. With the bat, she was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Marietta set the tone early, scoring five runs in the first inning. The Lady Blue Devils kept McEachern off the board until its lone run came in the bottom of the seventh.
Zoe Adams was 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run, while MiKayla Duke was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Two weeks ago, Marietta edged North Cobb 4-1 to stay in contention and played Kennesaw Mountain much closer, falling 6-3 after losing by 11 earlier in the year.
► Pope still competing for region: The Lady Greyhounds may have a 13-1 mark in Region 7AAAAA, but the region title is still not secured for the defending champion.
Cambridge and Dunwoody are only one game behind, and Pope will be hosting Dunwoody on Monday for a chance to seal it. Alpharetta is 2½ games behind Cambridge and Dunwoody in fourth place.
Pope’s chances of winning the region is good, as it shut out Dunwoody 13-0 on the road earlier this season. The Lady Greyhounds also posted a 7-1 win over Region 3AAAAAAA champ Kennesaw Mountain on Saturday and beat Class AAAAA power Jones County 4-0.
Against Kennesaw Mountain, Caroline Deady was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. Zoe Laneaux was 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs.
Jadyn Laneaux was a combined 5-for-8 against Kennesaw Mountain and Jones County, with two doubles.
Katie Ward and Natalie Klinger were each 1-for-2 with an RBI against Jones County.
Thursday
► Sprayberry 17, River Ridge 5: The Lady Yellow Jackets put together 18 hits to win in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
Maya Montague was 4-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBIs, while Kat Sharum was 4-for-6 with three RBIs.
Tori Mitchum was 2-for-6 with two doubles and four RBIs, Audrey Johnson was 3-for-6 and Dani Sharum had a two-run home run.
Gracelyn Powell pitched the complete game.
► Sprayberry 10, Dalton 8 (10 inn.): Ava Davenport drove in the decisive runs as the Lady Yellow Jackets won a play-in game into the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
Davenport was 3-for-6 on the day, while Dani Sharum was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Maya Montague was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Taylor Wood went the distance, pitching all 10 innings.
