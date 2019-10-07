Based on the way Pope is playing right now, the Lady Greyhounds have a legit shot at winning their first state championship since the 2014 season.
They are on a 15-game winning streak, not having lost a game since August. They are also winning by an average of 12.8 runs.
After coming up short to Harrison in last year’s Class AAAAAA state championship at Columbus, Pope appears to be clicking in all areas of the game going into its first round best-of-three-game series today against Douglas County.
Carolyn Beady is hitting .592 to lead the Pope offense with 14 home runs, 11 doubles and 51 RBIs. Leadoff hitter Jadyn Laneaux is batting .580 with 20 stolen bases. Her sister Zoe Laneaux is at .567 with nine doubles and 34 RBIs.
And junior pitcher Hallie Adams has been a constant. She’s 15-2 on the season and is carrying a 1.10 ERA going into the playoffs as well as 139 strikeouts.
If Pope get through Douglas County, the Greyhounds will face Heritage-Conyers or Houston County who both made the trip to Columbus.
“We also know we have our work cut out for us,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “The girls are playing with a lot of confidence and knows what it takes to make it to Columbus. They know the playoff intensity. Now it’s a matter of execution.”
Harrison is not out of contention to defend even though it is going into the state tournament as Region 6AAAAAA’s No. 3 seed behind Creekview and River Ridge.
Even though Harrison will have to go on the road to face Apalachee in the first round, its success will come down to how well it plays together.
A year ago, the Lady Hoyas were the No. 3 best team in the region going into the tournament and came out of the tournament as the runner up. Once they got into the playoffs, however, the team started clicking and played at another level to win it all.
The good news is the Lady Hoyas have most of their team intact led by hitters Mallori Nesbit, Grier Bruce, Sara Peterson and pitcher Abby Gravlin. All four have postseason experience.
Kell scrapped its way to a Class AAAAA tournament berth following a tough 10-2 loss to Cass to begin the Region 7AAAAA tournament.
Sprayberry is in the playoffs for the first time since winning state in 2001 and will will play its first round series at Dacula.
The Lady Longhorns came back to win three straight to secure a playoff berth, which included another meeting with Cass where Kell prevailed 10-0.
Kell’s 6-1 victory over Hiram kept its season alive. Brooke Kell and Meghan Hamilton both went 2-for-4 at the plate and scored a combined four runs.
Mia DeAngeles is pitching again for Kell after missing much of the season with tendonitis. She threw 20 innings during the region tournament and had 34 strikeouts.
Kell will begin its postseason today at Arabia Mountain. Should the Lady Longhorns advance, they will face either Starr’s Mill or Thomas CC, which went to Columbus last year.
Kennesaw Mountain and Hillgrove finished as the top two seeds out of Region 3AAAAAAA and will host Peachtree Ridge and Camden County on Wednesday, respectively.
Lassiter, the No. 3 seed of Region 4AAAAAAA, will head to Newnan, and Region 2AAAAAAA’s No. 3 seed Campbell is at Etowah.
Marietta, making its first playoff appearance in fastpitch history will play at Colquitt County.
In Class A private school, Mount Paran, North Cobb Christian and Whitefield Academy all finished in the top five in the power ratings to secure a playoff spot.
Mount Paran is hosting Darlington on Wednesday while North Cobb Christian and Whitefield will travel to Prince Avenue and Hebron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.