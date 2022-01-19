This rendering shows StillFire Brewing’s vision to build a brewery in downtown Smyrna. Since this rendering was released, the plan has been revised to make the brewery two stories, not three as pictured here. This is the view people would see when viewing the brewery from the area currently occupied by the roundabout in downtown.
The Smyrna City Council Tuesday night approved 5-2 a deal to sell city-owned downtown land to Suwanee-based StillFire Brewing.
The approximately one-acre lot is in the heart of Smyrna, bordered by Atlanta Road to the east, Powder Springs Street to the north and the Smyrna Community Center to the west. StillFire plans to build a two-story, 15,000 square foot brewery there.
Council Members Charles “Corkey” Welch and Susan Wilkinson voted against approving the deal. The vote was preceded by extensive debate.
Mayor Derek Norton championed the deal, arguing it would bring a much-needed shot in the arm to downtown Smyrna. The council has also recently approved a proposal to redevelop the roundabout south of the community center into new green space. The city also plans to build a new parking deck within walking distance of these amenities, just north of downtown.
“I believe this will be a game changer for the long term economic viability of our downtown, and will offer fantastic new amenities for all ages to enjoy,” Norton wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning.
