SMYRNA — The Keep Smyrna Beautiful organization introduced two green initiatives for the city at the Smyrna city council meeting Thursday.
Janet Liberman, the director of Keep Smyrna Beautiful, and intern Fatima Tarawally presented to the council the Green Community Designation Program and the Electric Charging Stations Initiative.
The Green Community Designation Program is a part of the Green Communities Program with the Atlanta Regional Commission. The program is a certification process for cities in Georgia to encourage local governments to pursue green policies and is based on a point system. For instance, implementing glass recycling is worth five points while conducting government energy audits is worth 10 points.
There are four levels of certification based on how many points are earned by a city, these include bronze, silver, gold and platinum.
“We honestly thought we’d never get past bronze and today we discovered it could be silver, which would be just amazing.” Liberman said.
The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Initiative aims to install more charging ports in Smyrna for electric cars. Liberman’s presentation included the estimated cost and several suggestions on where to install the ports, including the city hall, the Smyrna Community Center and the Smyrna Public Library. The council requested that more locations be suggested before making a final decision.
Liberman said the city has made several environmental improvements in recent years with recycling, solid waste, planting gardens, water conservation, recycling education and recycling non-traditional items.
“The city is really doing a lot and I credit a lot of that to Mayor Norton,” said Liberman. “He has really come on strong.”
The deadline for the city to apply for a Green Community certification is May 21.
The meeting also touched on some of next week’s topics, including the possible approval of a 2016 SPLOST road construction project on Windy Hill Boulevard costing $29,571,781.52. Another topic includes moving the polling location for Smyrna 6A from Campbell Middle School to the American Legion Post.
Next week’s meeting will be March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Smyrna City Hall.
