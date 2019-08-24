Six Flags Over Georgia opened on Saturday, March 9 for its 52nd season by hosting the biggest Opening Day Pep Rally Ever.
One way guests had fun at Six Flags this season was by riding the park’s newest attraction, Pandemonium. The tallest swinging pendulum ride in the Southeast, located in the all-new ScreamPunk-themed area, debuted in late spring.
“Pandemonium is going to cause extreme chaos," said Communications Manager at Six Flags Over Georgia Divina Mims when the park opened. "We’re talking about 15 stories high. It takes riders 147 feet in the air and reaches speeds of 70 miles per hour. It whips them back and forth and they swing higher and higher, turning counterclockwise. It’s a really, really exhilarating experience. It’s very fun. You’ve got 40 riders at a time soaring over the Atlanta skyline with a giant pendulum swinging back and forth. It’s a dizzying journey and it’s extreme. The only way to do it is at Six Flags Over Georgia."
Pandemonium is the centerpiece of the new ScreamPunk area. “(ScreamPunk) is our creative take on the popular Steampunk genre that’s popular now combining science fantasy with industrial steam-powered machinery. It’s perfect for roller coasters, sky buckets and Thunder River, and all those amazing rides that are going to be in this new location,” Mims said.
Every year at Six Flags gets better and better. “We go big here. We make the thrills bigger year over year. This is just another way to bring innovative, creative opportunities and experiences to this region. We do it the best. We have top-notch experiences for our guests. We go big at Six Flags,” Mims added.
Six Flags Memberships for as low as $6.99 and season passes are currently on sale. Memberships offer the best value, such as admission to all Six Flags branded theme and water parks, priority park entry, VIP Member events, skip the line passes, preferred parking, unlimited soft drinks and tremendous discounts of up to 50 percent on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long.
In addition to its regular season, Six Flags also offers special openings of the park for its annual Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park celebrations.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp., based in Texas, is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 18 amusement parks, including 16 in the U.S., one in Mexico and one in Canada.
