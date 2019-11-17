Six of seven Cobb County football teams stepped up and defended their home turf Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.
McEachern, Marietta, Harrison, Walton, North Cobb Christian and Allatoona have advanced to the second round after winning at their own stadium.
Both Walton and North Cobb Christian needed to thwart comeback attempts by their respective opponents. The Raiders held off Newnan 27-24 after losing to the Cougars during the regular season, and the Eagles prevailed 16-14 over George Walton Academy.
Walton (6-5) endured a fierce Region 4AAAAAAA slate that consisted of close victories over Etowah and Cherokee and overtime losses to Roswell and Woodstock.
With the loss to Woodstock still looming going into the first week of the playoffs, the Raiders blocked it out against Newnan on Friday night and capitalized on two early turnovers by the Cougars to take an early 10-0 lead.
Even though Newnan cut it three twice in the fourth quarter, a 29-yard touchdown run by Kenny Djaha helped secure the win for Walton.
“The real season has begun,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “Our goal is to be 1-0 every Friday night, and the boys took it to heart and played their tails off.”
A North Cobb Christian safety in the third quarter against George Walton ended up being the deciding factor for the Eagles (8-3). It ended up giving them the lead they would not relinquish. The safety came when Levi Brown pinned the Bulldogs on the 5-yard line with a 54-yard punt. George Walton fumbled on the next play and recovered it in the end zone.
Prior to the safety, North Cobb Christian lost three fumbles early in the game, and George Walton capitalized on one of them to take a 7-0 lead. The Eagles responded by scoring 16 unanswered points that included the safety and pair of Anson Mathis touchdown runs.
“When you lose three fumbles, it makes it very hard because room for error is very small in the playoffs,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “Our kids didn’t panic. They kept focus on what we can control. We tied it up and some good things happened after.”
Both teams will be on the road this week with Walton traveling to North Gwinnett and North Cobb Christian playing at Region 6A rival Darlington.
Allatoona (9-2) will also be on the road at Stephenson after routing Gainesville 49-7 at home.
All seven of the Buccaneers’ touchdowns took place in the first three quarters before Gainesville avoided the shutout. Two of their scores came off turnovers with Brett Blomquist recovering a fumble and returning it 20 yards and scoring again on a 34-yard interception return.
In other home games, McEachern (11-0) cruised to a 47-29 win over North Paulding and Marietta (9-2) handled Camden County 47-13.
While quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson saw playing time for McEachern, the Indians won with backup Bryce Archie getting the start.
Marietta was balanced on offense against Colquitt County, rushing for 208 yards while throwing for 240. Kimani Vidal ended up with 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
McEachern gets to stay home this week in hosting North Forsyth. Marietta is on the road against Class AAAAAAA defending state champion Milton.
Harrison (11-0), which is undefeated on the season, will host Brunswick on Friday after beating Winder-Barrow 45-25 in the opening round.
David Roberts rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns against Winder-Barrow.
Whitefield Academy was the only local team not to win at home Friday, having to settle for a 10-7 loss to Brookstone.
