North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton had a rough first day of on-field competition Tuesday at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.
Singleton was ranked 15th of 20 players by Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr., so he was left to make up ground Wednesday and Thursday to make the cut as one of the top 11 quarterbacks participating.
The Arkansas commit’s performance on Tuesday was reportedly a mixed bag, with Garcia saying that Singleton struggled at times with short throws but bounced back later in the day as he showed off his deep ball.
The top three performers from Tuesday according to Garcia were Dante Moore from Martin Luther King High School (Michigan), Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold from Guyer High School (Texas) and Southern California commit Malachi Nelson from Los Alamitos High School (California).
Elite 11, founded in 1999, is a prestigious event in which top senior quarterbacks from around the country compete for a spot in the top 11.
Singleton is the fourth quarterback from Cobb County to participate in the Elite 11 Finals, along with Harrison's Justin Fields and Marietta alums Harrison Bailey and Anthony Jennings, and he is looking to crack the final 11 like Bailey and Fields did in 2019 and 2017, respectively.
Singleton was named the 2021 Cobb County Offensive Player of the Year after completing 168 of 225 passes for 2,348 yards, with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 160 carries for 1,037 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns, exhibiting his dual-threat capabilities.
