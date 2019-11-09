by Nasir Howell, who returned the ball to midfield.
The teams exchanged punts before Singleton found the end zone again, this time from 1 yard out after a 14-play drive moved the Warriors from their own 36 into the red zone.
A fumble recovered by Hillgrove’s Noah Abrams led to a Jonathan Grote 22-yard field goal to bring the Hawks within four at the half.
McCravy found Trevarus Walker twice for long touchdown passes in the third quarter, but North Cobb had an answer each time. Cam Cunningham returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score after Walker’s first touchdown, and Singleton scored from 4 yards out after his second.
“We never complemented ourselves,” Hillgrove coach Phil Ironside said. “Defense did something well, we’d do something stupid offensively. We’d do something good, special teams would do something stupid. No phases worked together tonight.”
Singleton’s fourth touchdown rush, a 9-yard sweep, sealed the victory with just over 3 minutes remaining.
Walker finished with 10 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns for Hillgrove. James Maddox and Issaiah McCray rushed for 52 and 54 yards, respectively.
“That’s one of the best programs in the state,” Queen said. “For some reason, our kids always answer the call. I’m just proud of the way they fought. Every time Hillgrove scored, our kids answered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.