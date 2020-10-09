DEAR EDITOR:
Our Founding Fathers never heard of a computer, but they gave us a way to “reset” our system with a vote. Anyone with a computer knows how many problems can be fixed by simply hitting “reset” to default settings.
It is so heartening to hear of the young people who may never have served this country before, now volunteering to work at the polls on voting day because older folks simply cannot do it. In my mind, these young people are really “showing their colors” and it is a thrill to watch them—they are all-Americans when our country needs them.
I believe it’s appropriate now to share this song I learned in the Marines. It is about “showing your colors” when your country needs you. To my knowledge, the Marines have America’s only red, white, and blue uniform. This song is sung in cadence as a chant, often while running in formation. Here’s the song:
“One Marine Corps color is green/shows the world we’re lean and mean.
Another Marine Corps color is white/shows the world we’re first to fight.
Another Marine Corps color is blue/shows the world we’re tried and true.
Another Marine Corps color is red/shows the world the blood we’ve shed.”
Thank you to all the young people who have fought to give us the right to vote, and now to the young people working at the polls to help make it happen. Now is the time for all Americans to show your colors and vote.
Daniel F. Kirk
Kennesaw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.