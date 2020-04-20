Tyler Sylvester started playing baseball at 4-years-old.
When he first stepped on the diamond, the coaches put him at shortstop and he was batting right handed.
A few seasons into his career, he made an all-star team, and while he was taking batting practice, members of the team began to notice that something didn’t look right.
“I was hitting right handed and everything,” Sylvester said. “They moved me to the other side of the box. I started making better contact and hitting the ball harder. It turned out I was a lefty.”
From that point on, he did everything from the left side, and since there are no left-handed shortstops, Sylvester slid across the daimond and became a first baseman and an outfielder.
The two-time letterman at Kennesaw Mountain said he continued to progress with his game. His traveling team played in the travel ball World Series at Cooperstown, New York allowing him to live out one of his dreams by playing at the aptly named Dreams Park.
Upon arriving in high school, Sylvester said one of the fondest memories was the day he found out he made the junior varsity squad as a freshman. He went on that year to earn the team’s Most Improved award.
He followed that with having one of his biggest games during a travel ball tournament when he was 15. Already having three hits, he came up in the seventh inning and hit a game-winning grand slam, but his favorite Mustang memory came last season in the playoffs against Etowah.
In the second round, Sylvester came to bat in extra innings and drove in the game-tying run with a double. Kennesaw Mountain would go on to win the game.
With this season being cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, he is unsure about his immediate future. He wants to study broadcasting or sports management with the hopes of becoming a network anchor, possibly at ESPN. However, Sylvester still hopes to earn a baseball scholarship to continue playing the game he loves. If he gets that opportunity he said he knows he will have the ultimate appreciation for the game.
“I will appreciate it a lot,” Sylvester said. “Because this season was taken away from us.”
Considering the circumstance, he also wanted to leave a message for the players that are coming up behind him.
“I’ve always told them don’t take anything for granted,” Sylvester said. “Always work harder than everybody else and enjoy the time you have, because you never know when it will come to an end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.