Disbelief is the first word that came to mind when Titan Bulock heard an announcement the season would be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was traumatized, that was my whole senior season gone,” Bulock said.
As the news circulated Marietta High School, he said the team heard about the shutdown as they finished practice.
“They told us that school would be out for a couple weeks and we were likely going to come back,” Bulock said.
Bulock was in the midst of a strong year, after coming off an injury suffered the season prior. He set a career-high discus mark of 163-feet at Marietta’s first away meet in what he dubbed his “come-back season.”
He had already won Cobb County championships in the shot-put and discus as a sophomore, and had a top-3 finish in Region 3AAAAAAA, Bulock still felt his best was yet to come.
“I feel like this year would have been my year as a high school thrower,” he said.
Every meet was special for Bulock. The team was always playing music, dancing and having fun.
Meets themselves were competitive, but throwers tend to support one another in that environment. The state meet, in particular, was one of Bulock’s most vivid memories as both a learning and supportive experience.
“There were a lot of people there,” Bulock said. “It was really competitive but also supportive at the same time. Throwing is not like most other events. Even though we are from different schools and we are competing against one another, we really do support each other.”
The meets occasionally feature more than their scheduled activities. Bulock couldn’t help but laugh when he described his team’s debacle with a disappearing speaker.
“We thought another team stole it, Bulock said. “We tried to go up to another team because they had the same speaker and take theirs. That might be the funniest one we have.”
Bulock plans to continue his throwing career at the collegiate level. He will be attending Kennesaw State University in the fall, joining its track and field team.
Bulock joins a KSU team of throwers who took second and third place in both shot-put and weight-throw in its final meet of 2020, the ASUN Conference Indoor Championships.
He plans on pursuing a business management degree within the Coles College of Business.
“I am just grateful that, like some of my teammates, I have the opportunity to continue (track and field) in college and peak as a college thrower instead of just a high-school thrower,” Bulock said.
