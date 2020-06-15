South Cobb’s Tiffany Bibian was still new to the game of soccer when she entered her senior year of high school.
She played at home with her friends and family, but always wanted the chance to play on an organized team. Her chance came her junior year, when she started playing for the Lady Eagles. That season she earned the team’s most improved award, and Bibian said playing in that environment helped her improve not only at soccer, but also at understanding team chemistry.
“I saw overall improvement in myself,” she said. “Before this I didn’t take (soccer) as seriously, but I really learned to bond with my teammates.”
When Bibian’s senior year, and second season of soccer, rolled around she was excited to continue improving her game, but that changed when the season structure was altered after the coronavirus pandemic.
Bibian was in class when she first got the news of the school and extracurricular two-week hiatus. She was initially upset, and as it set in she started to feel even worse.
“I wanted to keep positive thoughts about it all,” Bibian said. “But in the back of my mind I really didn’t know what to think.”
After the season was canceled, Bibian said she had already come to terms with the decision.
“Things just happen, and there really wasn’t anything I could change about it,” she said. “I really would have loved it if our team could meet up for a workout session or something.”
Part of what made her junior season so special was the fact she got to learn strategy and teamwork from all different kinds of people.
“One of my teammate’s sisters, coached us in our last practice and game. She was definitely not gentle with us.” Bibian said. “I had never been coached by a girl before and I did something right in our game… she pointed it out at halftime and it was such a good feeling.”
After graduation, Bibian will be attending Chattahoochee Tech to study biology, and eventually become a veterinarian. She said she has wanted to work with animals ever since she was young, and hopes to study veterinary sciences at the University of Georgia.
“Throughout my life I’ve loved animals, and knowing that some are hurt or being abused -- I want to change that,” Bibian said.
