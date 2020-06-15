Dedication is what defined Tiana Taliaferro’s track and field career at Mount Paran Christian School.
Even when the coronavirus pandemic caused a shutdown of spring sports, Taliaferro stayed in shape, running workouts out with her teammates.
She expected the season to resume.
“We self-led our own workouts for like three weeks after our sport got cancelled,” she said.
Taliaferro was a part of some successful seasons at Mount Paran Christian. Her 4x100 relay team placed fourth in the state her sophomore year. Taliaferro’s team also won the girls’ state championship in 2019, her junior season.
She was also a member of the four-time defending state champion cheerleading squad at Mount Paran Christian.
She was in denial once spring sports were officially canceled. Taliaferro believed her team had another competitive season in the works.
I was really disappointed because I knew we were probably going to win state again,” Taliaferro said. “It would have been nice to win it senior year.”
Sophomore year, Taliaferro was forced to overcome obstacles en route to her relay’s fourth place finish in the state.
The Mount Paran Christian 4x100 relay team was not expected to finish where it ultimately did. The four-person team did not solidify until late in the season, cycling people in and hurting chemistry.
“Normally in the beginning of the season, you start off with a relay team and you go through the whole season with that group,” Taliaferro said. “Throughout the season, we did not know who our relay team was going to be.”
That uncertainty all came in the midst of Taliaferro’s move to the B-team relay. The demotion discouraged her, but she still dedicated herself to being successful. The results showed.
“I am super competitive so I was upset that I was not on the A-team but then that year, we really connected as a relay team,” Taliaferro said.
Then, the A-team was disqualified from the meet, leading to Taliaferro’s opportunity to help her team claim the fourth-place finish.
Taliaferro said it would be tough not to remember how her senior year was cut short because of the coronavirus as she looked back on her high school career.
She enjoyed how close her team became as they navigated track and field’s grueling workouts.
“Practices for track are not fun at all,” Taliaferro said. “here is something when you are all suffering together that brings you closer.”
Taliaferro plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall and study education. She is interested in being a middle school teacher and likes both history and social studies as subjects.
