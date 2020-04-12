Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.