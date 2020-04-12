Lassiter's Symphony Williams did not have dreams of running around and playing lacrosse when she was a young girl.
The self-proclaimed tomboy had her sights on a different kind of running.
"I was in fifth grade and wanted to play football," she said. "I wanted to be a running back."
Williams was drawn to contact sports, the only problem was football did not go over well with her parents. She said that's when her father began searching for other physical sports she could play. They settled on lacrosse, and Williams said she was happy they did.
"It was my first big sport," she said. "I was getting into middle school and it was a new time in my life. I was making friends and they were all playing."
Williams, a defender and two-time letterman, has now played the game for seven years. She spent the last 1 1/2 years on the varsity squad, but she said one of her highlights of playing in the Lady Trojans program was her time on the junior varisty. During the first part of her junior season, she was able to mentor the younger players, which helped develop her leadership skills. It was something that helped her it was time to choose where she would go to college.
Williams will be attending Kennesaw State to study art with a concentration in illustration. In addition, she was selected for the Thrive Program, which "acknowledges outstanding Thrive students who achieve excellence in scholarship, leadership, and service, demonstrating a solid record of growth and accomplishment."
Once she arrives on campus, Williams also knows she won't be alone. Three of her current teammates will also be attending KSU -- Rachel Price, Lily Wisdom and Errin Crowe -- and playing for the lacrosse team. However, Williams said she will instead be focusing on her studies. But that doesn't mean she won't be playing the game she has grown to love.
"I might play some club lacrosse," she said.
Unlike many of the spring athletes affected by the virus, Williams may have gotten a little bit of closure. Lassiter was about to play Kell on the day it was announced schools would be shutting down for the intial two weeks. The game helped put things in persepective for her.
"It was an odd experience," she said. "When we heard, it became emotional. I remember walking down the stairs thinking, 'This could be my last game. It was a heartbreaking moment."
Lassiter beat Kell 14-9, and Williams said she was greatful she got to play that last game. Because if it, she also offers some advice to her underclassmen coming behind her.
"Just have confidence in your skills on and off the field," Williams said. "Just go on the field and have fun."
