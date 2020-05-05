Sydney McClure did not want the season to end.
This was the year Lassiter's girls lacrosse team was going to try to return to the Class 6A/7A state championship game. However, as the Lady Trojans were getting to play Kell, the announcement came the season was going to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I thought it would be fine and we'd be back," McClure said. "We really intended to get back to state.
"When they canceled everything, I just couldn't believe it. I'd give anything to have coach (Angela) Brunner yell at us again."
McClure, who picked up lacrosse in the second grade, said the thing she likes the most about the sport is how one player cannot really dominate. It takes a team, it is fast-paced and it takes aggressiveness.
"There's never a chill moment," McClure said.
There are also some different sort of "chill" moments off the field.
When Lassiter would take its annual spring trip to Florida, McClure said Brunner had a unique way of making sure all the players would stay hydrated.
"We would have contests to drink our water," McClure said. "She said the last one to finish is going to get pushed in the pool."
As a four-year member of the Lassiter varsity squad playing midfield, McClure had a large list of accomplishments. She was the team MVP her sophomore season, and she earned the scholar athlete award three times.
McClure earned a spot on the Under Armour All-American South Command Team and the U.S. Lacrosse National Georgia first team in 2017, and she was named second-team all-state in 2018-19.
Each year of her career, Lassiter won an area championship, and the Lady Trojans were the state runners-up in 2018.
All that success helped McClure earn a lacrosse scholarship to Furman University.
"The minute I got there, it really felt like a family atmosphere," she said. "It's the perfect combination of athletics and academics."
McClure plans to study health science, with the hopes of becoming an athletic trainer and eventually work for a college or professional sports franchise.
"It would be cool to stay and work for Furman," McClure said, "but it would be my ultimate dream to work for a pro team -- any pro team."
