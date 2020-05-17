Shelby Blalock first took an interest in golf during seventh grade when she watched her older brother, Jake, play 18 holes while she rode in the golf cart.
She also said it looked real easy on T.V. She quickly admitted that it wasn't so easy picking up the clubs for the first time and learning to use them, but she stuck with it.
“It was extremely frustrating,” Blalock said. “I realized that there is a lot that goes into each time you stand and hit the ball. You have to think about distance, the wind and your lie."
She was eager to join the Harrison girls golf team, which has a proud tradition of qualifying for the state tournament 22 consecutive years.
Blalock made the Harrison roster her freshman year, but little did she know that Harrison's streak that season came down to her area tournament score.
Blalock shot 110 as the No. 3 player in the lineup, but it was low enough for the Lady Hoyas to claim the final spot over rival Sequoyah.
“It was good enough,” Blalock said, remembering the event. “We were really excited. I remember that night. We celebrated at Steak 'n Shake right after.”
Blalock's average score has dropped more than 15 strokes since her freshman campaign. After logging in many hours with swing coach Deb Hankey and with Harrison coaches Carianne Good and Stephen Kirkley, her iron play has become her primary strength.
Her game continued to progress as Harrison continued securing spots in the state tournament. She was named captain her junior year before shooting personal best 80 at the GSGA High School Girls Invitational in Jasper.
Blalock, a captain for the last three seasons, was determined to go out by sending Harrison to its 23rd straight trip to state, but the team did not get that chance because of the coronavirus pandemic that brought the season to an abrupt halt.
“I was upset because we were supposed to have our county tournament (the following week),” Blalock said. “We were supposed to go to Chateau Elan the next weekend for an overnight trip. I was upset that we were losing those tournaments, but thought we were coming back for area in the beginning of May. It turned out to be a lot more serious than we thought and didn't think it would be this bad.”
If there was something good to come out of it, she was able to get in plenty of practice while she finished her school year online.
Blalock will take a 4.2 grade-point average and join her brother at Samford in the fall where she is planning on majoring in marketing and playing golf for the university's club team.
