Sean Kite-Powell decided early on in high school that he wanted to be more than a typical athlete on Campbell’s tennis team.
Drawing his freshmen year, he was one of only three ninth graders on the team. His passion for tennis had developed since playing with his dad in neighborhood courts prior to high school, and he wanted to expand participation at Campbell.
So he and a couple of friends decided to vouch for tennis to people they thought would be interested, and the Spartans’ tennis program quickly grew.
“My freshman year we barely had a JV team, and now it's like a 50-person (boys and girls) team,” Kite-Powell said. “We had tryouts with around 30 boys and 40 girls. It’s now such a big sport and I feel like I've definitely been a part of that and I've helped, along with a couple of my teammates, recruit players and turn this into more of a sport at Campbell than it was.”
Kite-Powell began competing on the varsity team midway through his sophomore season, and the Spartans have finished second in Region 2 every year of his career.
During that e season, the Spartans made it to the sweet 16 of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Campbell won the Granger Invitational Tournament and the Warrior Invitational during his junior year, which was highlighted by reaching the elite eight in the state playoffs.
“Winning two tournaments and then getting to the elite eight of the state tournament during my junior year was really, really special,” Kite-Powell said. “That’s what I’m most proud of.”
Unfortunately, the Spartans didn’t get to try to take the next step, a state final four, because of the coronavirus pandemic
Recognizing another opportunity to expand the tennis engagement in his area, Kite-Powell started volunteering to coach a middle school tennis camp.
While it was merely a group made of younger players, nervousness came with the responsibility.
“Only a year or two before (the tennis camp), I was learning the same things that I was teaching,” Kite-Powell said. “So I had to try to remember how people taught me and what we do at practice. … But the students were in middle school and they were eager to learn.”
Kite-Powell is planning to study computer science while attending the University of Georgia in the fall. He could see himself using that degree for a career in cybersecurity, but is still keeping his options open.
He isn’t giving up on playing tennis competitively, however, as he plans on trying out for Georgia’s club team during his freshman year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.