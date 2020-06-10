After spending her freshman season as a swing player on Kell’s junior varsity and varsity girls soccer teams, Sarah Cortez’s role unexpectedly increased.
The Lady Longhorns were injury-plagued during Cortez's sophomore season, forcing her to compete in different positions. Nothing was off the table for Cortez, who spent the majority of her playing time as a defensive midfielder.
One surprise was having to play a few games as a goalkeeper, but she was open to whatever was needed to help the team.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking to be the only person that was stepping up for (goalie),” Cortez said. “It was definitely challenging having to play region games in goal knowing that our season was on the line.”
Cortez earned the Coach’s Award for that season, and Kell finished fourth in Region 7AAAAA to advance to the state playoffs. The experience helped prepare her for the final two seasons of her high school career.
What she could not prepare for, however, was what turned out to be the final game of her senior season.
After overtime was not enough, Kell needed penalty kicks against Paulding County to move to 2-0 in region play. Cortez was one of the players to notch a goal during penalty kicks, and it was the third time of her career she was placed into the situation.
“You just can’t be nervous in those situations,” Cortez said. “You can’t think about what’s on the line and how many people are watching you. It has to be an in-the-moment type of thing.”
It was a game that ended in dramatic fashion, but Cortez did not get the feeling that it would be her last until a couple of days later when all spring sports were postponed for two weeks, then canceled, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was at soccer practice when my coach got the email that they were going to close down the schools until spring break,” Cortez said. “It hit me right then. (I knew that) if this continued, then soccer would be completely over for me.”
Nevertheless, four years at Kell left plenty of memories for Cortez -- her fondest being the team's yearly trips to Jekyll Island for the Tournament of Champions, to being a team captain her senior year, to the “Bright Future Parade” that Kell had for its seniors.
Cortez is not intending on ending her soccer career, however, as she hopes to play on the club team at Georgia College, where she has intentions of earning a degree in criminal science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.