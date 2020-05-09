Having spent her early childhood in Ohio, Kennesaw Mountain senior midfielder Sami Chambers never heard of lacrosse.
She was first introduced to the sport in the seventh grade, more than three years after she moved to Georgia. A friend talked her into playing, and the rest was history.
“I really liked that it was a contact sport,” Chambers said. “I liked the running aspect of it, and the scoring and stuff.”
She went on to have success with it, making the varsity squad her freshman year and becoming team captain two years later. She was also a scoring threat who earned the Lady Mustangs' Offensive MVP her junior season.
Chambers and Kennesaw Mountain made a run to the state quarterfinals in 2018. After a first-round exit last season, she had hoped to finish her senior season on another strong note.
It was a tough start to the season for Kennesaw Mountain, but it picked the perfect time to pick up its first win of the season. The Lady Mustangs knocked off arch rival North Cobb on March 12. The following day spring sports were told to shut down for a two-week hiatus.
Unfortunately, the delay turned out to be permanent because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The way it ended, I didn't get that closure you normally get on the last game,” said Chambers, who had roughly 25 goals on the season. When we played North Cobb, we didn't know (it would be our last game). It was our first win of season, and we went out on a good note. It stinks that I didn't have the mental prep that this would be my last game.”
Despite having just one win this year, she said she loved being on the field with her teammates. She said her primary strength, besides scoring goals, were encouraging her teammates to give their best.
“I loved being a part of the team that was always so supportive,” she said. “The team bonding was great all four years. I got to learn not just sport but being a better person and having leadership skills.
Chambers will attend Georgia in the fall where she hopes to play on the university club team. She plans on majoring in exercise science with the hopes of becoming an occupational therapist after graduation.
