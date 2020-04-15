Robbie Schnatmeier began playing lacrosse in the fifth grade, when his best friend began playing and got him involved.
The game was fast-paced and fun to play, but unlike most of the other players, Schnatmeier is not flying around the field during a game. He settled into a position that he loves, but he does not always get the notoriety -- goalie.
"I started playing middle," said Schnatmeier, a Marietta senior, "but the second or third game I played, I moved to goalie. The position gives you a sense of superiority. You are in control of the defense, and it's always fulfilling when you make a save."
Schnatmeier played in youth leagues throughout middle school, but as high school approached, he was not going to have a place to play. At the time, Marietta did not have a lacrosse team, but that is where Schnatmeier's family stepped in.
The Schnatmeiers were some of the leaders who helped bring a program to campus. Robbie Schnatmeier has seen the team go through some growing pains, but he said he has seen good progress throughout his high school career.
"We're starting to build a good program," he said.
Schnatmeier has been a leader on the team. A captain for much of his career, he was named team MVP his junior season and defensive MVP as a sophomore.
Unfortunately, Schnatmeier's senior season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were playing when we found out," he said. "It went all around the locker room. We were kind of joking about (school being canceled), but then we realized that this could be our last game."
Marietta was playing Sprayberry, and it went on to win 17-3.
"It was a good way to end the season," Schnatmeier said, "but, looking back, it was really surreal. It took a little bit for it to really hit me."
Schnatmeier will not be playing lacrosse competitively when he gets to college, instead taking a 4.55 grade-point average to Georgia Tech to study industrial engineering.
Still, Schnatmeier said he will be keeping an eye on Marietta.
"The friends that I've made and the sense of community is what I will always remember," he said.
Schnatmeier also hopes the underclassmen take what happened this season to heart.
"Play every game like its your last," he said. "Take every game seriously."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.