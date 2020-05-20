Racking up many accolades through her first three years on the Mount Paran Christian track team, Renee Dockins looked forward to a strong senior season.
Dockins and her teammates didn’t have the opportunity to make her prediction come true.
The season came to an abrupt halt in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has forced her to look on the bright side of things, She will cherish the memories she made through track and volleyball for the rest of her life.
“I did not think it would be the end,” Dockins said. “We still had a training schedule during the first postponement, so I planned on running again.”
Track played an important role over Dockins high school career. Her favorite memory would be the 2019 state championship when the Mount Paran 4x100-meter relay teams finished in first and second in the finals.
“It was the best feeling because that was what we were working for all year’” Dockins said.
Dockins was able to rack up quite a few accolades during her time at Mount Paran. In track and field she was a two time MVP. In 2019, she was a 100-meter hurdles state champion, and a 4x100-meter relay state champion, and was a key part of the state championship squad.
Her strong career in track is not the only sport Dockins excels in. She was also a state champion volleyball star and was named to the all-area volleyball team in 2018-19.
More importantly Dockins will remember her athletic career for the relationships and memories that came along the way.
“The coaches helped to make me a better person while also strengthening my relationship with Christ,” Dockins said. “Also the impact my teammates had on me, I will miss them so much.”
Dockins credits volleyball coach Selena Chancy and Track and field coaches CJ Cody and Emmett Taliaferro for her growth on and off the field.
Dockins plans to study nursing at the University of Mississippi in the fall.
“My brother goes to Ole Miss so I have visited a lot,” Dockins said. “It feels like the right fit for me.”
Although Dockins had offers to play at the collegiate level she has decided to play club sports and focus on earning her degree.
“I hope to work in a hospital someday,” Dockins said. “I want to help cancer patients as much as I can.”
