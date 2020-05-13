Max Tock remembers one of his most important games as a member of Lassiter's lacrosse team.
During his sophomore season, Tock was in the heart of the action against archrival Walton. Late in the second half, he forced two turnovers from his long-stick midfielder's position. One of the turnovers turned into a fast break and a goal.
Lassiter ended up winning the game 8-7 in overtime.
"It was one of those that caused a huge momentum shift," Tock said.
Tock, Lassiter's defensive MVP that season, helped his team advance to the state championship game, then back to the state semifinals in his junior year. This season, the Trojans had started 5-0 and had outscored their opponents 83-13, but when they came off the field after playing Centennial, Tock said the players began to realize they may had played their last game because of the coronavirus pandemic."
"I was like, 'Holy cow, this is crazy,'" Tock said. "It was devastating. We really felt our team had a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs -- or win the whole thing."
With the season coming to an abrupt end, Tock said his competitive lacrosse career -- one where he had earned all-county and all-state honors -- was over.
"I'm going to Georgia," said Tock, who had the opportunity to play the sport at a smaller college, but instead chose to focus on academics. "But I am planning on playing on the club team."
Tock will take a 4.2 grade-point average into Georgia's school of business, though he is not sure what he wants to do after college.
He said Lassiter, its teachers and the coaches had done a great job helping him get to this point, and he hoped the players who come behind him take full advantage of their situation.
"Obviously the cliche is 'don't take anything for granted,'" Tock said. "Enjoy every moment of it. You're going to look back at these moments for the rest of your lives."
Tock expected this season to be a big topic of conversation when he and his teammates get together in the future. The only problem is it will be in the context of what might have been.
"We'll definitely talk about this season," Tock said. "Especially the way we were just hammering our opponents. It will be a way we can look back at this in a positive way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.