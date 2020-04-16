Matthew D'Amico has only been pole vaulting for two years, but he has already done something many in his sport has yet to do.
Break a pole.
The Pope athlete took up the sport heading into his junior year and rapidly improved. In his first season, he finished fourth in the Region 7AAAAAA meet, and ninth at the sectional. He set a personal best with a vault of 11 feet, 6 inches.
That improvement continued this year.
D'Amico was trying to reach the 13-foot mark, and he had gone through many of the smaller, lighter poles. At the time, he was frightened to move to a bigger pole, but he chose one rated for 185 pounds.
He said his attempt was perfect.
"I jumped straight into the pit," D'Amico said. "The pole snapped."
While that may have scared many other new vaulters, D'Amico said he enjoyed the experience.
"It was pretty cool," he said.
D'Amico, who finished the meet matching his current personal best of 12-6, said the broken pole did not faze him.
"Once you start thinking, it gets in the way of your vaults," he said. "Things start going down hill."
D'Amico, who won two meets this season and finished third in two others, said he was on the fast track to reaching 14 feet. It would have almost guaranteed him a spot in the state meet and likely some college scholarship offers.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic cut those goals, and the season, short.
"I was more annoyed than upset," D'Amico said. "It was one of those moments where you just sat down and said, 'Darn.'"
The cancellation of the remainder of the season left D'Amico in limbo.
After playing four years of football, he had 13 offers to play in college, but he had decided to forgo that route. He said he did not want to go play and then be unhappy. D'Amico was convinced that, if he had reached 14 feet this season on the pole vault, then he would have had college offers to continue his track and field career.
At this point, D'Amico is considering continuing to work with a coach and then record himself clearing 14 feet, sending the video to different colleges.
"I would love to continue to pole vault in college," D'Amico said, "but, right now, I just don't have enough time in (as a vaulter)."
Wherever he goes, D'Amico hopes to follow his passion, creating files of history.
"I really love photography," he said. "I would love the opportunity to travel the world."
